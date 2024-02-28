Japan Records Largest Population Decline in 2023 as Births Plummet to Record Low

In a concerning trend for Japan's demographic landscape, the year 2023 saw a significant decline in the number of newborns, marking a record low in the country's history. According to government data reported by Kyodo News, Japan's population shrank by its largest ever margin, with births plummeting by 5.1 percent compared to the previous year, totaling just 758,631 infants.

The continuous decrease in the birth rate has been a worrying trend for Japan, with the figure remaining below the 800,000 mark since 2022. The latest data underscores a critical demographic challenge as Japan grapples with an aging population and declining birth rates.

The decline in births has been attributed to various factors, including late marriages and a growing trend of people choosing to remain single. The Japanese government's National Institute of Population and Social Security Research forecasts a further decline in births, estimating that births could fall below 760,000 by 2035. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration has labeled the period leading up to 2030 as "the last chance" to reverse this concerning trend.

Japan's demographic shifts are starkly evident in historical comparisons. The number of births peaked in 1973, reaching around 2.09 million babies, but has steadily declined over the decades, dropping below 1 million in 2016.

Alongside the decline in births, Japan also witnessed a record-high number of deaths in 2023, totaling 1,590,503. Additionally, the number of marriages in the country fell to its lowest level since the end of World War II, with only 489,281 unions reported, according to government data.

As Japan faces the challenges posed by an aging population and declining birth rates, policymakers are under increasing pressure to implement effective measures to address these demographic shifts and ensure the country's long-term sustainability.

