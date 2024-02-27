17-Year-Old Ivana From Dupnitsa Still Missing

The search for 17-year-old Ivana Georgieva from Dupnitsa continues into its seventh day. She disappeared last Thursday and has not been found yet. Investigators suspect that she may not be within the municipality. Before her disappearance, Ivana left her jacket, backpack, and mobile phone with her class teacher.

Today, nearly 200 police officers, gendarmerie, firefighters, forestry workers, mountain rescuers, and volunteers will join the field operations. Additionally, thermal cameras, drones, and scanning equipment provided by the “Border Police” will be utilized.

“Everything that has been submitted is being checked. We are expanding the perimeter as much as possible and revisiting old, previously verified areas”, explained Deputy-Mayor of Dupnitsa Boyko Hristov.

Meanwhile, the police and the Cybercrime Department are investigating unusual activities on Ivana’s social media profiles.

Informal sources indicate that authorities are examining addresses in nearby areas where there are signs suggesting potential hiding places.