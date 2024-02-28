Gaza's Starvation Crisis: A Dire Situation

Death Toll Climbs in Gaza Exceeding 30,000
The health authorities in Gaza have reported that the number of Palestinians killed in the ongoing conflict with Israel has surpassed 30,000
A quarter of the Gaza Strip's population faces the alarming prospect of starvation, with approximately 600,000 individuals teetering on the brink of severe hunger. Among them, one in six children grapples with acute malnutrition and exhaustion, according to recent data from the United Nations.
Humanitarian organizations providing assistance to Gaza encounter numerous obstacles in delivering essential supplies to those in need. Despite their efforts, they can only manage to transport minimal amounts of aid shipments, exacerbating the dire situation.
In light of the crisis, the United Nations has called on Israel to open its borders to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Additionally, appeals have been made for a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory to alleviate the suffering of the population.
In a significant development on the eastern front, Ukrainian forces have successfully reclaimed control of the village of Orlivka, situated west of Avdiivka
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning to NATO nations, cautioning them against the deployment of troops to Ukraine and emphasizing the risk of a nuclear conflict
Amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, the US Department of Defense is contemplating allocating up to $4 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, despite uncertainties regarding congressional reimbursement
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has joined the debate over the possibility of sending ground troops to Ukraine, stating that Western leaders should not dismiss the option
A coalition of over 50 journalists, primarily representing British media outlets, has issued an open plea to both Israel and Egypt, advocating for unrestricted entry to Gaza for foreign journalists
