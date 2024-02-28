Gaza's Starvation Crisis: A Dire Situation

February 28, 2024, Wednesday
Gaza's Starvation Crisis: A Dire Situation

A quarter of the Gaza Strip's population faces the alarming prospect of starvation, with approximately 600,000 individuals teetering on the brink of severe hunger. Among them, one in six children grapples with acute malnutrition and exhaustion, according to recent data from the United Nations.

Humanitarian organizations providing assistance to Gaza encounter numerous obstacles in delivering essential supplies to those in need. Despite their efforts, they can only manage to transport minimal amounts of aid shipments, exacerbating the dire situation.

In light of the crisis, the United Nations has called on Israel to open its borders to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Additionally, appeals have been made for a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory to alleviate the suffering of the population.

Tags: Gaza, hunger, crisis, Israel

