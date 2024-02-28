GERB Plans Full Government Tenure Coalition with We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria

In a strategic move, GERB, Bulgaria's center-right party, is gearing up to propose a coalition agreement to its power-sharing ally, We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB), aimed at securing a complete government term. GERB leader Boyko Borissov unveiled the plan during a press conference, emphasizing the intention to draft a comprehensive pact within the next ten days.

This initiative follows recent discussions surrounding a draft memorandum of agreement between GERB and WCC-DB, initially met with hesitation by GERB but later subject to reconsideration. Borissov outlined key components of the proposed coalition agreement, including governance tenure, cabinet composition, veto rights, and ministerial performance review.

A point of contention between the parties lies in the allocation of ministerial portfolios, with GERB advocating for proportional distribution based on parliamentary representation. Disagreement persists, particularly regarding control over the Foreign Ministry, underscoring the complexity of negotiations.

GERB's proposed timeline involves initial appointments to regulatory bodies, contingent on parliamentary approval, followed by subsequent appointments requiring broader legislative support. Borissov anticipates substantive discussions post the European People's Party congress in Bucharest, aiming to chart the country's governance trajectory for the next three years.

Emphasizing the absence of viable alternatives, Borissov stressed the necessity of collaboration between GERB and WCC-DB, dismissing prospects of alliances with other political entities. Amid deliberations, scrutiny over ministerial activities and international engagements has emerged, reflecting a commitment to accountability and transparency.

As negotiations unfold, GERB's strategic maneuvering seeks to solidify a stable coalition with WCC-DB, underscoring the imperative of effective governance amidst evolving political dynamics.

