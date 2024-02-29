Bulgaria Staunchly Denies Plans to Send Troops to Ukraine Amid Debate

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov addressed the Bulgarian Socialist Party's (BSP) call for urgent parliamentary hearings regarding statements made during his recent visit to Ukraine. Denkov firmly asserted that the notion of sending troops to Ukraine was never raised, despite BSP's concerns.

During his participation in the National Association of Municipalities' 37th General Assembly, Denkov clarified, "In no way has anyone raised the issue of sending troops to Ukraine." He emphasized that even if such discussions had occurred, Bulgarian troops would not be deployed.

The prime minister's remarks came in response to BSP's insistence on urgent parliamentary hearings regarding the matter. Denkov affirmed that his stance remains unchanged and stated his readiness to reiterate it in Parliament.

Regarding reports suggesting Bulgarian involvement in providing military aid to Ukraine, Denkov addressed a Der Spiegel article alleging the inclusion of Bulgarian shells in Germany's aid to Ukraine. Denkov clarified that while Bulgaria exports shells, direct exports to Ukraine have not occurred. He underscored that no Bulgarian soldiers would be sent to Ukraine.

Kiril Petkov, co-leader of We Continue the Change party, echoed Denkov's statements, emphasizing that no Bulgarian troops would be dispatched to Ukraine. Petkov urged for a deeper discussion on military assistance efforts.

Defense Minister Todor Tagarev also reaffirmed Bulgaria's stance, stating unequivocally, "We will categorically not send soldiers." He emphasized that this decision had not been discussed in the country.

Addressing delays in delivering military equipment to Ukraine, Tagarev assured that efforts were underway, with the equipment set to arrive in Ukraine within days. He highlighted ongoing technical and legal considerations, reiterating Bulgaria's commitment to providing aid to Ukraine.

Despite the delays, Tagarev stressed Bulgaria's substantial aid commitment of 47 million euros to Ukraine. He emphasized that new military aid would be forthcoming, underlining Bulgaria's ongoing support for Ukraine.

As discussions persist regarding military assistance to Ukraine, both Denkov and Tagarev underscored Bulgaria's steadfast commitment to providing aid without deploying troops.

