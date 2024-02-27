Transparent Bidding: Bulgaria's Beach Rental System Set for Overhaul

Business » TOURISM | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 18:34
Bulgaria: Transparent Bidding: Bulgaria's Beach Rental System Set for Overhaul @Pixabay

The Ministry of Tourism in Bulgaria has unveiled plans for significant reforms in the tender procedures for beach rentals across the country, aiming to enhance transparency and fairness in the process. Among the proposed changes is the introduction of open bidding for tender procedures, eliminating the requirement for sealed envelope submissions, and implementing measures to ensure the participation of multiple candidates.

Minister of Tourism Zaritsa Dinkova highlighted the need for these reforms during a press conference at the Ministry of Tourism, emphasizing the importance of addressing concerns related to marketing expenditures and the auctioning of beaches. Under the new reforms, tender procedures will now be conducted through clear bidding processes, with oversight provided by representatives from various governmental bodies, including the Ministry of Interior and the Commission for combating corruption.

The rental prices for beach strips will be determined based on a specified methodology, taking into account the unique characteristics of each beach. Bidding will commence at 10% of the original advertised price for the beach, ensuring a step bid process. Vladimir Petrov, director of the "Concession, rental and regulatory activity" department, outlined the auction procedures, emphasizing the requirement for at least two candidates to initiate the bidding process.

Minister Dinkova assured that there would be no changes to the prices of umbrellas and sunbeds, with rental prices to be published on the ministry's website before the start of the season. Additionally, beach tenants will not be permitted to alter the prices of deckchairs and umbrellas independently.

The Ministry of Tourism announced the launch of 20 new tenders for the rental of beach strips across the country for a duration of five years. These tenders will cover regions in both the north and south of Bulgaria, with specific beaches identified for auction. The list of beaches scheduled for tender includes popular destinations such as Bunite, Saint Ilia, Kabakum, Kamchia, Shkorpilovtsi, Obzor, Elenite, Pomorie, Sozopol, and Tsarevo, among others.

The reforms in beach rental procedures mark a significant step towards improving transparency and efficiency in the management of Bulgaria's coastal resources, ensuring fair access and utilization for both businesses and tourists alike.

