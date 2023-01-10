Renowned Bulgarian Actor and Director Slavcho Peev Passed Away

Bulgaria mourns the loss of one of its legends, as esteemed actor and director Slavcho Peev breathed his last breath, announced Kalin Sarmenov, director of the Satirical Theater.

"Slavcho Peev is gone! Light, Slavcho! And thank you for the meaningful moments. Applause and a bow!" expressed Sirmenov on his Facebook profile, encapsulating the sentiments of many.

Born on April 4, 1939, in Sofia, Svetoslav Peev embarked on a remarkable journey in the world of performing arts. Graduating in acting from VITIZ "Krastyo Sarafov" in 1964, Peev left an indelible mark on Bulgarian theater and cinema.

Peev's illustrious career spanned various theaters, including the Drama Theater "Yordan Yovkov" Tolbukhin and the Satirical Theater "Aleko Konstantinov," where he served as director until 1989. Additionally, he contributed to Darik Radio and held positions such as Director of the Bulgarian Academy of Culture in Rome and the Central Student House of Culture.

His repertoire boasts over 70 theater roles, 100 television appearances, and credits in 23 films, including notable works like "The Horseman" (1964), "There's nothing better than bad weather" (1971), and "Mission London" (2010), among others.

Transitioning to directing in 2006, Peev showcased his versatility by helming productions like Stanislav Stratiev's "Roman Bath" and Ray Cooney's “Two Weddings and a adultery”.

The passing of Slavcho Peev leaves a void in Bulgarian cinema and theater, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists.