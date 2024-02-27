EU Urges Continued Gas Conservation Amidst Energy Crisis

In a bid to navigate the ongoing energy crisis exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission has recommended that member states persist in their efforts to conserve gas supplies. The recommendation, awaiting approval by the Council of the EU, advises nations to uphold voluntary measures aimed at achieving a collective reduction in gas demand by 15 percent compared to the average demand recorded between April 2017 and March 2022.

Scheduled for discussion on March 4 in Brussels, the proposal will be deliberated by the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, alongside national energy ministers. With the current emergency legislation set to expire on March 31, the Commission underscores the vital role of gas-saving initiatives by businesses and citizens in addressing the energy crunch stemming from geopolitical tensions.

Acknowledging the significant impact of gas-saving efforts, the EU managed to slash gas demand by 18 percent between August 2022 and December 2023, resulting in a preservation of approximately 101 billion cubic meters of gas.