Weather In Bulgaria On February 28th: Sunny Skies And Mild Temperatures

During the night, it will be mostly clear across the country. However, after midnight, there will be scattered middle and high-level clouds over Western Bulgaria, while low clouds or fog will form in the valleys and around the water basins. The wind will be weak, mainly coming from the east. Temperatures will range between 2° and 7° in most regions, around 6° in Sofia.

Tomorrow, expect mostly sunny skies with some scattered clouds, especially in Southwest Bulgaria, but no rain. Fog or low clouds will form in valleys and around water basins before noon, persisting along the coast in the afternoon. Winds will be light from the east-southeast, picking up to moderate in the Struma Valley from the south-southeast. Temperatures will be between 14°C and 19°C, with coastal areas reaching 9°C to 11°C, and around 15°C in Sofia.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains, with more cloudiness over the massifs of Western Bulgaria. No precipitation. A light to moderate southerly wind will blow. Temperatures at 1200 meters altitude will reach approximately 10°C, while at 2000 meters, they will hover around 4°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, there will be low clouds or fog. In the afternoon, the cloud cover will temporarily break, and the fog will dissipate. A light southeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 9°C and 11°C. The sea temperature will be around 7°C and 8°C. Sea swell will be 2-3 on the Beaufort scale.

In Sofia, the sun rises at 7:05 a.m. and sets at 6:14 p.m., making the length of the day 11 hours and 8 minutes. The moon sets at 8:38 p.m. and rises at 10:13 p.m. The moon phase is four days after the full moon. The atmospheric pressure will remain almost unchanged.