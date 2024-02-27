Bulgarians' Top Travel Destinations: Neighboring Countries Lead in January 2024

The travels of Bulgarian citizens abroad in January 2024 are higher compared to the same period last year. This is indicated by the data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The highest number of trips made by Bulgarian citizens are to: Turkey - 139.4 thousand, Greece - 97.0, Serbia - 51.1, Romania - 35.9, the Republic of North Macedonia - 29.2, Germany - 26.8, Austria - 26.6, Italy - 17.5, United Kingdom - 16.9, and Spain - 16.7 thousand.

The largest relative share of the total number of trips made by Bulgarian citizens abroad is formed by those with other purposes (visiting friends or relatives, education, cultural and sports events) - 50.3%, followed by trips for holiday and excursion purposes - 27.1%, and for business purposes - 22.6%.

Visits by foreign citizens to Bulgaria amounted to 741.3 thousand, which is 4.1% higher compared to the same month of the previous year.

The highest number of visits to Bulgaria were made by citizens from: Turkey - 162.9 thousand, Romania - 125.6, Greece - 105.9, the Republic of North Macedonia - 51.3, Serbia - 46.7, and Ukraine - 44.5 thousand.

The majority of visits to Bulgaria are for purposes other than vacation and business, accounting for 51.0%, followed by visits for holiday and excursion purposes at 35.9%, and for business purposes at 13.1%.