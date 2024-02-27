BSP Raises Concerns Over Bulgaria's Potential Military Involvement in Ukraine

Politics » DEFENSE | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00
Bulgaria: BSP Raises Concerns Over Bulgaria's Potential Military Involvement in Ukraine Bulgarian SOF

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has expressed apprehension regarding Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov's recent remarks suggesting the possibility of Bulgaria signing a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine. BSP Chairperson Kornelia Ninova raised concerns during a briefing, calling for Denkov to address the National Assembly on the matter.

Denkov's statement, made during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has sparked debate within Bulgaria's political sphere. When questioned about the potential agreement with Ukraine, Denkov indicated that such a decision would require approval from the National Assembly.

Ninova interpreted Denkov's response as a signal of Bulgaria's willingness to deploy troops to Ukraine, a move that BSP staunchly opposes. She drew parallels between Denkov's remarks and similar comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron, who did not rule out the possibility of NATO troop involvement in Ukraine.

The BSP's concerns underscore broader debates within Bulgaria about the country's stance on the ongoing war in Ukraine. The prospect of military involvement raises questions about Bulgaria's foreign policy priorities and its commitment to regional stability.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BSP, Bulgaria, Ukraine, military

Related Articles:

Transparent Bidding: Bulgaria's Beach Rental System Set for Overhaul

|

Bulgaria's Health Minister Downplays Medicine Shortage Concerns Amid Insulin Supply Issues

|

The West Reacts to Macron's Troop Deployment Idea as Russia Issues Warning

|

Bulgaria's Population Decline: Nearly 800,000 Fewer People in a Decade

|

Bulgarian President Urges Caution Amid Ukraine Crisis: NATO Troop Deployment Risks Global Conflict

|

Austria Holds Firm Against Bulgaria and Romania's Full Schengen Membership

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria and Turkey Join Forces to Combat Terrorism

Chief prosecutors from Bulgaria and Turkey have initiated a collaborative effort aimed at countering terrorism, with a focus on dismantling terrorist networks and addressing the financing of such activities

Politics » Defense | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 11:34

Bulgaria Bans Entry of Alleged Russian Spies: SANS Takes Action (UPDATED)

In a bold move aimed at safeguarding national security, Bulgaria’s State Agency “National Security” (SANS) has imposed a strict entry ban on two individuals suspected of espionage on behalf of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation

Politics » Defense | February 26, 2024, Monday // 14:15

Turkish Military Convoy, Part of NATO Mission, to Transit Bulgaria

In a scheduled operation, military personnel and equipment from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey, serving as part of the NATO Stabilization Force mission in Kosovo (KFOR), are set to traverse Bulgaria's road infrastructure on February 27 and 28

Politics » Defense | February 26, 2024, Monday // 11:36

Bulgaria's Defence Chief Addresses Unprecedented Security Challenges at Annual Conference

During the annual Chief of Defence Conference, Bulgaria's Defence Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov underscored the significant challenges facing the Alliance and the democratic world

Politics » Defense | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 14:09

Bulgaria to Assist Ukraine in Repairing Helicopters

Hristo Gadjev, the chairman of Bulgaria's parliamentary committee on defense, has unveiled plans for Bulgarian involvement in repairing Ukrainian helicopter

Politics » Defense | February 19, 2024, Monday // 18:18

Border Crisis: Bulgaria Faces 50% Surge in Illegal Migrant Attempts

Bulgaria's Border Police Directorate General has revealed a significant surge in migrant attempts to cross the country's borders during the summer of 2023 compared to the previous year.

Politics » Defense | February 19, 2024, Monday // 17:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria