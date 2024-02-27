BSP Raises Concerns Over Bulgaria's Potential Military Involvement in Ukraine

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has expressed apprehension regarding Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov's recent remarks suggesting the possibility of Bulgaria signing a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine. BSP Chairperson Kornelia Ninova raised concerns during a briefing, calling for Denkov to address the National Assembly on the matter.

Denkov's statement, made during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has sparked debate within Bulgaria's political sphere. When questioned about the potential agreement with Ukraine, Denkov indicated that such a decision would require approval from the National Assembly.

Ninova interpreted Denkov's response as a signal of Bulgaria's willingness to deploy troops to Ukraine, a move that BSP staunchly opposes. She drew parallels between Denkov's remarks and similar comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron, who did not rule out the possibility of NATO troop involvement in Ukraine.

The BSP's concerns underscore broader debates within Bulgaria about the country's stance on the ongoing war in Ukraine. The prospect of military involvement raises questions about Bulgaria's foreign policy priorities and its commitment to regional stability.