BSP Raises Concerns Over Bulgaria's Potential Military Involvement in Ukraine

Bulgaria and Turkey Join Forces to Combat Terrorism
Chief prosecutors from Bulgaria and Turkey have initiated a collaborative effort aimed at countering terrorism, with a focus on dismantling terrorist networks and addressing the financing of such activities
Bulgaria Bans Entry of Alleged Russian Spies: SANS Takes Action (UPDATED)
In a bold move aimed at safeguarding national security, Bulgaria’s State Agency “National Security” (SANS) has imposed a strict entry ban on two individuals suspected of espionage on behalf of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation
Turkish Military Convoy, Part of NATO Mission, to Transit Bulgaria
In a scheduled operation, military personnel and equipment from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey, serving as part of the NATO Stabilization Force mission in Kosovo (KFOR), are set to traverse Bulgaria's road infrastructure on February 27 and 28
Bulgaria's Defence Chief Addresses Unprecedented Security Challenges at Annual Conference
During the annual Chief of Defence Conference, Bulgaria's Defence Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov underscored the significant challenges facing the Alliance and the democratic world
Bulgaria to Assist Ukraine in Repairing Helicopters
Hristo Gadjev, the chairman of Bulgaria's parliamentary committee on defense, has unveiled plans for Bulgarian involvement in repairing Ukrainian helicopter
Border Crisis: Bulgaria Faces 50% Surge in Illegal Migrant Attempts
Bulgaria's Border Police Directorate General has revealed a significant surge in migrant attempts to cross the country's borders during the summer of 2023 compared to the previous year.