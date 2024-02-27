The West Reacts to Macron's Troop Deployment Idea as Russia Issues Warning

As French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of sending ground troops to Ukraine reverberates across the international stage, leaders from various countries have offered their reactions, painting a complex picture of diplomatic tensions and strategic considerations.

European External Action Service spokesman Peter Stano clarified that there is currently no decision at the EU level to deploy ground troops or any ground forces to Ukraine. While emphasizing the EU's commitment to aiding Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, Stano underscored that decisions regarding military support are made at the national level.

Similarly, NATO and individual member states have responded with caution to Macron's proposal. A NATO representative stated that the Alliance has no plans to send ground units to Ukraine, echoing sentiments expressed by leaders such as British Prime Minister's spokesman Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and a Spanish government spokesman, all of whom rejected the idea of European troops being deployed to Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned of the potential consequences of such a move, suggesting that it could escalate tensions between Russia and NATO. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reassured that while NATO allies are providing substantial support to Ukraine, there are no plans to deploy combat units on the ground in the country.

"The very fact of discussing the possibility of sending certain contingents to Ukraine from NATO countries is a very important new element," Peskov said. Asked about what Macron said, Peskov indicated that if it were to happen that the troops of a NATO member were fighting in Ukraine, then the talks would have to change to the "inevitability of a conflict between NATO and Russia".

Reactions from within the alliance were similar in their stance. Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed reservations about the idea, while Slovak Parliament Speaker Peter Pellegrini affirmed Slovakia's stance against sending troops to Ukraine. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala emphasized that his country does not intend to deploy troops to Ukraine.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó reiterated Hungary's firm position against sending weapons or troops to Ukraine. Sweden suggested that while the issue is not currently relevant, it should not be ruled out entirely.

Meanwhile, a White House official clarified that the US has no plans to send troops to Ukraine, nor does it intend to send NATO troops to the country.

As discussions unfold, concerns loom over the potential ramifications of military intervention. President Joe Biden has warned of the grave consequences of a conflict between Russia and NATO, highlighting the nuclear arsenals possessed by both entities.