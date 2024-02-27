Bulgarian President Urges Caution Amid Ukraine Crisis: NATO Troop Deployment Risks Global Conflict

In a joint press conference with Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev sounded a stark warning about the potential consequences of sending NATO troops to Ukraine. While discussing various regional challenges, including Russia's war in Ukraine, the Middle East crisis, migration pressures, disrupted supply chains, and the energy crisis, both presidents emphasized their commitment to stability in the Western Balkans.

Expressing deep concern over the ongoing war in Ukraine, Radev cautioned against escalating tensions further. He highlighted the ineffectiveness of military strategies in resolving the conflict and underscored the growing risk of a global conflict, particularly in light of recent discussions regarding the potential deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine.

Radev stressed the importance of European leaders adopting a balanced approach to supporting Ukraine to avoid the risk of a third world war and nuclear conflict. He urged caution and emphasized the need for reasoned solutions rather than reckless actions that could exacerbate the situation.

Referring to Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov's visit to Ukraine, Radev called for clarification on Bulgaria's readiness for a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine. While expressing solidarity with Ukraine, Radev cautioned against actions that could escalate tensions and lead to broader military conflict.

Both presidents agreed that stability in the Western Balkans is essential for ensuring security in Europe, underscoring the interconnectedness of regional challenges and the need for collaborative efforts to address them.