Greek Foreign Minister Optimistic about Bulgaria's Schengen Accession

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis expressed optimism about Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen area during his visit to Sofia. In a joint briefing with Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel, Gerapetritis emphasized the positive impact of Bulgaria's Schengen membership on bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Greece.

During the briefing, Gerapetritis highlighted Bulgaria's progress towards Schengen accession, praising the country's achievements in this regard. He emphasized the importance of enhanced people-to-people contacts between Bulgaria and Greece, emphasizing the potential for cultural and academic exchanges.

Deputy Prime Minister Gabriel echoed Gerapetritis' sentiments, underlining Bulgaria's view of Greece as a close partner within the EU and NATO. She emphasized the significance of bilateral cooperation, particularly in strategic connectivity projects spanning energy, transport, and infrastructure.

Gabriel also pointed out the increase in bilateral trade between Bulgaria and Greece over the past three years, attributing it to their geographical proximity and shared EU membership. She emphasized the importance of infrastructure and economic connectivity in fostering sustainable development.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the cooperation between Bulgaria and Greece in addressing regional challenges, including security issues in the Black Sea region and support for initiatives like the Three Seas Initiative. Gabriel expressed gratitude for Greece's support for Bulgaria's accession to various international organizations, including the Schengen area and the OECD.

In conclusion, Gabriel reaffirmed Bulgaria's commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Greece within NATO and the EU, as well as through regional initiatives aimed at strengthening security and stability in Southeastern Europe. She emphasized that Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area and the OECD would bring economic stability, improved investment climate, and increased opportunities for business and individuals.