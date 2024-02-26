Greek Foreign Minister Optimistic about Bulgaria's Schengen Accession

Politics » DIPLOMACY | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 13:02
Bulgaria: Greek Foreign Minister Optimistic about Bulgaria's Schengen Accession Photo: @GabrielMariya on "X"

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis expressed optimism about Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen area during his visit to Sofia. In a joint briefing with Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel, Gerapetritis emphasized the positive impact of Bulgaria's Schengen membership on bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Greece.

During the briefing, Gerapetritis highlighted Bulgaria's progress towards Schengen accession, praising the country's achievements in this regard. He emphasized the importance of enhanced people-to-people contacts between Bulgaria and Greece, emphasizing the potential for cultural and academic exchanges.

Deputy Prime Minister Gabriel echoed Gerapetritis' sentiments, underlining Bulgaria's view of Greece as a close partner within the EU and NATO. She emphasized the significance of bilateral cooperation, particularly in strategic connectivity projects spanning energy, transport, and infrastructure.

Gabriel also pointed out the increase in bilateral trade between Bulgaria and Greece over the past three years, attributing it to their geographical proximity and shared EU membership. She emphasized the importance of infrastructure and economic connectivity in fostering sustainable development.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the cooperation between Bulgaria and Greece in addressing regional challenges, including security issues in the Black Sea region and support for initiatives like the Three Seas Initiative. Gabriel expressed gratitude for Greece's support for Bulgaria's accession to various international organizations, including the Schengen area and the OECD.

In conclusion, Gabriel reaffirmed Bulgaria's commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Greece within NATO and the EU, as well as through regional initiatives aimed at strengthening security and stability in Southeastern Europe. She emphasized that Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area and the OECD would bring economic stability, improved investment climate, and increased opportunities for business and individuals.

Tags: Bulgaria, greece, Schengen, cooperation

Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria and Albania Forge Stronger Ties: Minority Rights Assured

Bulgaria has received assurances from Albania regarding the protection of the rights of the Bulgarian minority within its borders, alongside a commitment to ensure transparency in the upcoming census

Politics » Diplomacy | February 26, 2024, Monday // 13:26

US Ambassador Discusses Magnitsky Sanctions and Energy in Bulgaria

In an interview on the bTV program "120 Minutes," US Ambassador to Bulgaria Kenneth Merten addressed various issues concerning Bulgaria's relationship with the United States and ongoing developments in the region

Politics » Diplomacy | February 26, 2024, Monday // 12:39

Bulgaria Confronts Russia over Navalny's Death: Calls for Transparent Investigation

In a diplomatic showdown following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Bulgaria summoned the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Eleonora Mitrofanova, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Politics » Diplomacy | February 23, 2024, Friday // 15:10

Croatia Backs Bulgaria's Schengen and Eurozone Accession Amid Ministerial Talks

In a significant diplomatic stride, Croatia has voiced unwavering support for Bulgaria's aspirations to join the Schengen area and the Eurozone during a high-profile visit by Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mariya Gabriel

Politics » Diplomacy | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:18

Bulgaria and UK Unite in Unwavering Support for Ukraine

Amidst escalating tensions, Bulgaria and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their steadfast support for Ukraine, denouncing Russia's aggression and pledging continued assistance to the embattled nation

Politics » Diplomacy | February 14, 2024, Wednesday // 11:33

David Cameron to Visit Bulgaria at Mariya Gabriel's Invitation

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, is set to arrive in Bulgaria today for a diplomatic visit

Politics » Diplomacy | February 14, 2024, Wednesday // 09:26
