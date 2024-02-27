Oops, Where's the Sword? Zelensky's Hilarious Exchange at Press Conference with Bulgarian PM (VIDEO)

Politics | Author: Nikola Danailov |February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Oops, Where's the Sword? Zelensky's Hilarious Exchange at Press Conference with Bulgarian PM (VIDEO)

During a joint press conference between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, an unexpected moment unfolded as Denkov presented a symbolic gift to Zelensky (or tried to). The Bulgarian Prime Minister offered a replica of Khan Kubrat's sword, intending to symbolize the enduring ties between the two nations. However, the exchange took an amusing turn when Zelensky interrupted Denkov, admitting he hadn't seen the gift.

Denkov, in his attempt to explain the significance of the gift, remarked, "Before we part, I would like to say that as a sign of our wonderful centuries-old ties with Ukraine, today we presented President Volodymyr Zelensky with a replica of Khan Kubrat's sword with two different symbols." He went on to elaborate on the symbolism behind the sword, emphasizing unity and the historical connection between Khan Kubrat and the lands of Ukraine.

However, Zelensky interjected, humorously admitting, "I didn't see it... no sword yet." Despite this light-hearted moment, Denkov continued to describe the significance of the gift, expressing Bulgaria's solidarity with Ukraine in its current challenges. He stressed the importance of unity and support amid difficult times, extending Bulgaria's commitment to stand by Ukraine.

While Zelensky may have missed the physical presentation of the gift, he affirmed Ukraine's appreciation for the gesture, stating, "Usually, when they give us something, I always say thank you very, very much." Despite the playful exchange, the underlying message of solidarity and support between the two nations remained evident.

Earlier in the visit, Denkov joined Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in observing the destruction caused by Russian shelling and participated in discussions regarding the release of detained civilians from the Russian Federation. The visit underscored Bulgaria's commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing challenges.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Bulgaria, gift, solidarity

Related Articles:

Transparent Bidding: Bulgaria's Beach Rental System Set for Overhaul

|

BSP Raises Concerns Over Bulgaria's Potential Military Involvement in Ukraine

|

Bulgaria's Health Minister Downplays Medicine Shortage Concerns Amid Insulin Supply Issues

|

The West Reacts to Macron's Troop Deployment Idea as Russia Issues Warning

|

Bulgaria's Population Decline: Nearly 800,000 Fewer People in a Decade

|

Bulgarian President Urges Caution Amid Ukraine Crisis: NATO Troop Deployment Risks Global Conflict

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

BSP Raises Concerns Over Bulgaria's Potential Military Involvement in Ukraine

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has expressed apprehension regarding Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov's recent remarks suggesting the possibility of Bulgaria signing a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine

Politics » Defense | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00

Bulgarian President Urges Caution Amid Ukraine Crisis: NATO Troop Deployment Risks Global Conflict

In a joint press conference with Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev sounded a stark warning about the potential consequences of sending NATO troops to Ukraine

Politics | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 14:16

Greek Foreign Minister Optimistic about Bulgaria's Schengen Accession

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis expressed optimism about Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen area during his visit to Sofia

Politics » Diplomacy | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 13:02

Bulgaria and Turkey Join Forces to Combat Terrorism

Chief prosecutors from Bulgaria and Turkey have initiated a collaborative effort aimed at countering terrorism, with a focus on dismantling terrorist networks and addressing the financing of such activities

Politics » Defense | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 11:34

Alert Raised by Bulgarian MP: 400 Fake Sites Spreading Pro-Russian Propaganda

Delyan Peevski, Chairman of the Parliamentary Group of DPS, has issued a stark warning about the proliferation of nearly 400 fake websites disseminating pro-Russian propaganda across Bulgaria

Politics | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:20

Bulgaria and Ukraine Forge Stronger Military Ties: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

In a bid to bolster their defense capabilities and foster deeper strategic ties, Bulgaria and Ukraine have announced a significant expansion of their cooperation in the military industry

Politics | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria