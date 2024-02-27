Demographic Crisis: Bulgaria Braces for One-Third Drop in Working-Age Population

A recent report by Allianz Trade paints a bleak picture for Bulgaria's labor market, predicting a one-third decrease in the working-age population by the year 2050. This forecast, the worst in the European Union, highlights the significant challenges posed by demographic decline and migration trends.

According to the report, Bulgaria, alongside Romania and Poland, has been a significant source of labor migration to other EU countries since the turn of the century. Approximately 50% of migrants entering the EU labor market hail from these countries. Consequently, Bulgaria is set to experience a 33% reduction in its working-age population by 2050, with similar trends projected for Poland and Romania.

The report underscores the urgent need for Bulgaria to address its demographic crisis and enhance working conditions and wages to stem the outflow of labor abroad. However, this challenge is not unique to Bulgaria, as demographic issues plague many EU nations. Allianz Trade experts anticipate a 20% decrease in the average working-age population across the EU by 2050.

In response to these trends, the report explores potential strategies for mitigating labor shortages in major EU economies like Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. While attracting migrants is one solution, the analysis reveals that relying solely on external labor inflows is unsustainable. Germany, for example, would require up to 482,000 migrants annually to address its labor needs, even with policy adjustments like raising the retirement age.

The situation is particularly dire in Germany, where efforts to increase the participation of women and pensioners in the labor force fall short of meeting demand. Spain and Italy, on the other hand, have untapped reserves of potential workers within their populations, but attracting and activating this demographic presents its own challenges.

Looking ahead, experts caution that the competition for skilled labor will intensify globally, given demographic declines in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. To navigate these challenges, the report suggests measures such as increasing working hours, improving migrant integration and qualifications, and encouraging greater female participation in the workforce.

While the outlook may seem daunting, countries like Sweden offer hopeful examples of effective strategies for preserving labor force stability. As Bulgaria and other nations grapple with the implications of shrinking working-age populations, proactive measures will be crucial in ensuring economic resilience and competitiveness in the years to come.