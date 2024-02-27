Bulgaria and Turkey Join Forces to Combat Terrorism

Politics » DEFENSE | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 11:34
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and Turkey Join Forces to Combat Terrorism

Chief prosecutors from Bulgaria and Turkey have initiated a collaborative effort aimed at countering terrorism, with a focus on dismantling terrorist networks and addressing the financing of such activities. The endeavor commenced with the opening of an international seminar led by Bulgaria's Borislav Sarafov and Turkey's Bekir Sahin at the prosecutor's training facility in Tsigov Chark, as reported by the state prosecution.

The seminar serves as a platform for the exchange of best practices and the review of legal frameworks pertaining to anti-terrorism measures and the prevention of terrorist financing. Attendees include magistrates from Bulgaria's Supreme Prosecutor's Office, investigators from the National Investigation Service, representatives from law enforcement agencies such as the Directorate General "Combating Organized Crime" and State Agency "National Security" (SANS), as well as prosecutors from Turkey.

Bekir Sahin's visit to Bulgaria, along with a delegation of magistrates, comes in response to a prior visit by Bulgarian Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov and his team to Ankara. During his stay, Sahin will engage in discussions with representatives from the judiciary, the Ministry of the Interior, and security services to further enhance cooperation in combating terrorism.

The collaboration between Bulgaria and Turkey underscores the shared commitment of both nations to address the multifaceted challenges posed by terrorism. By fostering closer ties and exchanging expertise, the two countries aim to bolster their capabilities in identifying and neutralizing terrorist threats, thereby contributing to regional and international security.

The seminar represents a proactive step in strengthening legal frameworks and operational mechanisms essential for effective counterterrorism efforts. Through enhanced cooperation and information sharing, Bulgaria and Turkey seek to enhance their capacity to combat terrorism and safeguard their citizens from its destructive impact.

As the seminar unfolds, participants will delve into various aspects of counterterrorism strategies, including the identification of terrorist cells, investigation techniques, and measures to disrupt terrorist financing networks. By pooling their resources and expertise, Bulgaria and Turkey are poised to confront the challenges posed by terrorism with resolve and determination.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, turkey, terrorism, cooperation

Related Articles:

Transparent Bidding: Bulgaria's Beach Rental System Set for Overhaul

The Ministry of Tourism in Bulgaria has unveiled plans for significant reforms in the tender procedures for beach rentals across the country, aiming to enhance transparency and fairness in the process

Business » Tourism | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 18:34

Bulgarians' Top Travel Destinations: Neighboring Countries Lead in January 2024

The travels of Bulgarian citizens abroad in January 2024 are higher compared to the same period last year

Business » Tourism | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 16:22

BSP Raises Concerns Over Bulgaria's Potential Military Involvement in Ukraine

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has expressed apprehension regarding Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov's recent remarks suggesting the possibility of Bulgaria signing a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine

Politics » Defense | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00

Bulgaria's Health Minister Downplays Medicine Shortage Concerns Amid Insulin Supply Issues

In today's briefing held at the Ministry of Health, Bulgaria's Minister of Health, Prof. Hristo Hinkov, addressed concerns regarding the shortage of certain medicines in the country, particularly insulin

Society » Health | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 15:45

Bulgaria's Population Decline: Nearly 800,000 Fewer People in a Decade

Recent data from the Statistical Handbook "Demography, Economy, and Social Security" of the National Insurance Institute for 2022 has revealed a stark reality for Bulgaria

Society | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 14:25

Bulgarian President Urges Caution Amid Ukraine Crisis: NATO Troop Deployment Risks Global Conflict

In a joint press conference with Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev sounded a stark warning about the potential consequences of sending NATO troops to Ukraine

Politics | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 14:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

BSP Raises Concerns Over Bulgaria's Potential Military Involvement in Ukraine

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has expressed apprehension regarding Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov's recent remarks suggesting the possibility of Bulgaria signing a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine

Politics » Defense | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00

Bulgaria Bans Entry of Alleged Russian Spies: SANS Takes Action (UPDATED)

In a bold move aimed at safeguarding national security, Bulgaria’s State Agency “National Security” (SANS) has imposed a strict entry ban on two individuals suspected of espionage on behalf of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation

Politics » Defense | February 26, 2024, Monday // 14:15

Turkish Military Convoy, Part of NATO Mission, to Transit Bulgaria

In a scheduled operation, military personnel and equipment from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey, serving as part of the NATO Stabilization Force mission in Kosovo (KFOR), are set to traverse Bulgaria's road infrastructure on February 27 and 28

Politics » Defense | February 26, 2024, Monday // 11:36

Bulgaria's Defence Chief Addresses Unprecedented Security Challenges at Annual Conference

During the annual Chief of Defence Conference, Bulgaria's Defence Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov underscored the significant challenges facing the Alliance and the democratic world

Politics » Defense | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 14:09

Bulgaria to Assist Ukraine in Repairing Helicopters

Hristo Gadjev, the chairman of Bulgaria's parliamentary committee on defense, has unveiled plans for Bulgarian involvement in repairing Ukrainian helicopter

Politics » Defense | February 19, 2024, Monday // 18:18

Border Crisis: Bulgaria Faces 50% Surge in Illegal Migrant Attempts

Bulgaria's Border Police Directorate General has revealed a significant surge in migrant attempts to cross the country's borders during the summer of 2023 compared to the previous year.

Politics » Defense | February 19, 2024, Monday // 17:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria