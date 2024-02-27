Bulgaria and Turkey Join Forces to Combat Terrorism

Chief prosecutors from Bulgaria and Turkey have initiated a collaborative effort aimed at countering terrorism, with a focus on dismantling terrorist networks and addressing the financing of such activities. The endeavor commenced with the opening of an international seminar led by Bulgaria's Borislav Sarafov and Turkey's Bekir Sahin at the prosecutor's training facility in Tsigov Chark, as reported by the state prosecution.

The seminar serves as a platform for the exchange of best practices and the review of legal frameworks pertaining to anti-terrorism measures and the prevention of terrorist financing. Attendees include magistrates from Bulgaria's Supreme Prosecutor's Office, investigators from the National Investigation Service, representatives from law enforcement agencies such as the Directorate General "Combating Organized Crime" and State Agency "National Security" (SANS), as well as prosecutors from Turkey.

Bekir Sahin's visit to Bulgaria, along with a delegation of magistrates, comes in response to a prior visit by Bulgarian Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov and his team to Ankara. During his stay, Sahin will engage in discussions with representatives from the judiciary, the Ministry of the Interior, and security services to further enhance cooperation in combating terrorism.

The collaboration between Bulgaria and Turkey underscores the shared commitment of both nations to address the multifaceted challenges posed by terrorism. By fostering closer ties and exchanging expertise, the two countries aim to bolster their capabilities in identifying and neutralizing terrorist threats, thereby contributing to regional and international security.

The seminar represents a proactive step in strengthening legal frameworks and operational mechanisms essential for effective counterterrorism efforts. Through enhanced cooperation and information sharing, Bulgaria and Turkey seek to enhance their capacity to combat terrorism and safeguard their citizens from its destructive impact.

As the seminar unfolds, participants will delve into various aspects of counterterrorism strategies, including the identification of terrorist cells, investigation techniques, and measures to disrupt terrorist financing networks. By pooling their resources and expertise, Bulgaria and Turkey are poised to confront the challenges posed by terrorism with resolve and determination.