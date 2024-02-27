Israel Agrees to Ramadan Ceasefire Amidst Truce Negotiations

Israel has reportedly agreed to cease hostilities in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, as announced by US President Joe Biden. Biden stated in an interview with NBC that Israel had committed to refraining from military operations between March 10 and April 9.

Meanwhile, Hamas is said to be reviewing a proposed truce agreement, which includes a 40-day halt to all military activities and a prisoner exchange, according to Reuters. The draft proposal suggests releasing 40 Israeli hostages, including women, children, and vulnerable individuals, in exchange for around 400 Palestinian prisoners.

Negotiations for a ceasefire have intensified, with efforts aimed at averting an Israeli assault on Rafah, where over a million displaced people are seeking refuge on the southern outskirts of the Gaza Strip. Biden's announcement signals a potential easing of tensions during Ramadan, with Israel reportedly facilitating the evacuation of Palestinians from Rafah ahead of any anticipated military action against Hamas.