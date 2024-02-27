Israel Agrees to Ramadan Ceasefire Amidst Truce Negotiations

World | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:42
Bulgaria: Israel Agrees to Ramadan Ceasefire Amidst Truce Negotiations

Israel has reportedly agreed to cease hostilities in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, as announced by US President Joe Biden. Biden stated in an interview with NBC that Israel had committed to refraining from military operations between March 10 and April 9.

Meanwhile, Hamas is said to be reviewing a proposed truce agreement, which includes a 40-day halt to all military activities and a prisoner exchange, according to Reuters. The draft proposal suggests releasing 40 Israeli hostages, including women, children, and vulnerable individuals, in exchange for around 400 Palestinian prisoners.

Negotiations for a ceasefire have intensified, with efforts aimed at averting an Israeli assault on Rafah, where over a million displaced people are seeking refuge on the southern outskirts of the Gaza Strip. Biden's announcement signals a potential easing of tensions during Ramadan, with Israel reportedly facilitating the evacuation of Palestinians from Rafah ahead of any anticipated military action against Hamas.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israel, ceasefire, Ramadan, negotiations

Related Articles:

Ukraine Contemplates Peace Talks: To Invite Russia or Not?

Amidst ongoing efforts to seek a resolution to the protracted conflict, Ukraine finds itself at a critical juncture, deliberating the possibility of extending an invitation to Russia for a future peace meeting

World » Ukraine | February 25, 2024, Sunday // 22:18

Israel Authorizes Talks for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Hostage Concerns

Israel has authorized further discussions to pursue a new ceasefire in Gaza, as reported by AFP citing local sources

World | February 25, 2024, Sunday // 08:42

Denkov and Gabriel Set for Negotiations on Bulgaria's Cabinet Makeup

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov disclosed that he and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel are prepared to engage in negotiations regarding the composition of the Council of Ministers following the upcoming rotation

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 15:34

GERB Postpones Talks with WCC-DB Pending Ministerial Reviews

Boyko Borissov, chairman of the GERB party, announced that negotiations with the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) memorandum will commence only after a thorough evaluation of ministerial performances, slated to be revealed next week

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 14:40

Netanyahu Unveils Gaza Reconstruction Plan Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has outlined a vision for the future of the Gaza Strip following the conflict with Hamas, marking the first time he has presented such a plan

World | February 23, 2024, Friday // 11:01

Iran Claims Israel Behind Gas Pipeline Explosions

An Iranian official has accused Israel of orchestrating an attack on gas pipelines in Iran last week

World | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 11:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

EU Urges Continued Gas Conservation Amidst Energy Crisis

In a bid to navigate the ongoing energy crisis exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission has recommended that member states persist in their efforts to conserve gas supplies

World » EU | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 16:37

The West Reacts to Macron's Troop Deployment Idea as Russia Issues Warning

As French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of sending ground troops to Ukraine reverberates across the international stage, leaders from various countries have offered their reactions

World | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04

Austria Holds Firm Against Bulgaria and Romania's Full Schengen Membership

Austria's Minister of the Interior, Gerhard Karner, has reiterated his steadfast opposition to the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area, particularly via land borders

World » EU | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 14:12

Sweden's NATO Membership Could Alter Baltic Security Dynamics

Dr. Neil Melvin, the director of international security at Britain's Royal Joint Services Institute, has described Sweden's decision to join NATO as a "dramatic and historic change" with significant implications for Baltic security dynamics

World | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 13:07

Russia Implements Six-Month Ban on Gasoline Exports

To address increased domestic demand and facilitate refinery maintenance, Russia has announced a six-month ban on gasoline exports starting from March 1

World » Russia | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 11:37

The Farmer Protests In Brussels Are Escalating

The protests by farmers in Brussels are deepening despite concessions made by the European Commission

World » EU | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 10:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria