Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Base with Katyusha Rockets in Retaliation

Hezbollah, the Shiite Islamist group, launched a barrage of 60 Katyusha rockets at an Israeli military base in the occupied Golan Heights. The attack comes in response to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah positions in the Baalbek area of the Bekaa Valley, which resulted in the death of two Hezbollah members. According to reports by AFP, the exchange marks the first Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon since the onset of the Gaza conflict.

The conflict erupted when Israel targeted Hezbollah positions in Baalbek following a surface-to-air missile strike that downed a large Israeli drone over southern Lebanon. Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeted a Hezbollah warehouse and a building belonging to the group on the outskirts of the historic city of Baalbek, known for its ancient Roman temple.

Hezbollah retaliated swiftly by launching rockets at the Nafah military base in the occupied Golan Heights, escalating tensions in the region. The exchange of fire underscores the volatile nature of the Israel-Lebanon border and the precarious balance of power in the region.

Amid the clashes, the Israeli Defense Forces announced the targeted killing of a high-ranking Hezbollah commander, Hassan Hussein Salami, in an airstrike. Salami was allegedly responsible for orchestrating rocket attacks on the northern Israeli city of Qiryat Shemona and the local army headquarters. His death marks a significant escalation in hostilities and is likely to further inflame tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.