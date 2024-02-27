Alert Raised by Bulgarian MP: 400 Fake Sites Spreading Pro-Russian Propaganda

February 27, 2024
Delyan Peevski, Chairman of the Parliamentary Group of DPS, has issued a stark warning about the proliferation of nearly 400 fake websites disseminating pro-Russian propaganda across Bulgaria. Peevski's urgent referral to authorities, including the chief prosecutor, the chief secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the head of the National Security Agency, underscores the gravity of the situation, as reported by the press center of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS).

The alarm raised by Peevski stems from findings published by the Foundation for Humanities and Social Studies, indicating the existence of a vast network dubbed the "Mushroom Machine," responsible for generating approximately 2,000 posts per day to propagate disinformation and pro-Russian narratives. This orchestrated campaign is further amplified through social media channels, posing a significant threat to civil society and social cohesion.

In response to Peevski's referral, the State Agency "National Security," the Ministry of the Interior, and the Prosecutor's Office have been called upon to investigate the extent of the network's operations and identify its orchestrators. Key questions surrounding the involvement of Russia in conducting disinformation campaigns aimed at sowing confusion and destabilizing societal harmony are paramount.

As Bulgaria enters the third year since the onset of Russia's war against Ukraine and with European elections on the horizon, the imperative to safeguard national security and counter external influence campaigns becomes increasingly urgent.

