Macron Suggests Deploying NATO Troops in Ukraine

World » EU | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:15
Bulgaria: Macron Suggests Deploying NATO Troops in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has raised the prospect of Western ground troops potentially being deployed to Ukraine in the future, stating that while there is currently no consensus on the matter, all options should be considered to prevent Russia from prevailing in the ongoing conflict. Macron's remarks came following an international conference in Paris aimed at supporting Ukraine, where he emphasized the need for strategic flexibility in addressing the evolving situation.

Speaking to reporters, Macron stressed that while there is no immediate agreement to send ground troops, it is important not to rule out such a possibility in the long term. He acknowledged the existence of "strategic ambiguity" surrounding the issue, noting that discussions on this matter have taken place but have not resulted in a definitive decision.

The French president refrained from providing further details on France's stance, citing the sensitive nature of the discussions and the need to maintain diplomatic discretion. However, he underscored the importance of exploring all avenues to ensure Ukraine's security and prevent further escalation of the conflict.

Macron's comments signal a departure from France's previous position, raising eyebrows among international observers. While some leaders, such as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, have dismissed the idea of sending ground troops, Macron emphasized the importance of remaining open-minded and adaptable in response to changing circumstances.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Macron announced the establishment of a new coalition dedicated to providing medium- and long-range missiles to Ukraine. This initiative aims to address concerns regarding the volume and timing of munitions delivery, providing vital support to Ukrainian forces in their defense efforts.

During the conference, Macron outlined five key areas of consensus among participating nations, including cyber defense, joint production of armaments, protection of countries threatened by the invasion, support for Ukraine's border security, and demining operations. He reiterated the collective commitment to ensuring Russia's defeat and promoting stability in Europe.

In conclusion, Macron emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration in addressing the crisis in Ukraine, reiterating his belief that the defeat of Russia is crucial for regional security and stability. The conference, which concluded after extensive discussions, reflects the ongoing efforts of the international community to support Ukraine and counter Russian aggression.

