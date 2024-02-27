Hungary Ratifies Sweden's NATO Accession in Landmark Vote

World » EU | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:12
Bulgaria: Hungary Ratifies Sweden's NATO Accession in Landmark Vote

In a historic move underscoring shifting geopolitical dynamics, the Hungarian Parliament has ratified Sweden's accession to NATO, marking the final approval needed among the 31 member states for the Scandinavian nation's entry into the alliance.

With an overwhelming majority of 188 out of 199 MPs endorsing Sweden's candidacy, the path is cleared for Sweden to officially become the 32nd member of NATO as early as March 1st.

Sweden's journey towards NATO membership commenced in May 2022, a significant departure from its longstanding policy of neutrality spanning two centuries. The catalyst for this strategic shift was the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, compelling Sweden to seek the security umbrella of the NATO alliance.

The pivotal vote in Budapest on Monday follows a diplomatic breakthrough achieved during a meeting between Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristerson and Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orbán. The leaders, signaling a willingness to set aside differences, declared their solidarity by expressing readiness to stand by each other's side. Additionally, a new military agreement was inked, with Sweden committing to sell four Gripen aircraft to Hungary, augmenting the 14 already in possession.

The momentous decision in the Hungarian parliament drew praise from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who hailed the ratification as a testament to NATO's strength and security. In a statement, Stoltenberg emphasized that Sweden's accession will bolster the alliance, enhancing its collective defense capabilities in an era marked by evolving threats and challenges.

As Sweden prepares to embark on its NATO journey, the accession represents a significant milestone not only for the Scandinavian nation but also for the broader European security landscape. The expansion of NATO's membership underscores the alliance's enduring relevance and commitment to safeguarding stability and peace in the region.

In the face of geopolitical uncertainties and heightened security concerns, Sweden's integration into NATO serves as a reaffirmation of the values and principles underpinning the transatlantic alliance. With all member states now onboard, NATO stands poised to navigate the complexities of contemporary security threats with renewed vigor and unity.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hungary, Sweden, NATO, vote

Related Articles:

The West Reacts to Macron's Troop Deployment Idea as Russia Issues Warning

As French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of sending ground troops to Ukraine reverberates across the international stage, leaders from various countries have offered their reactions

World | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04

Bulgarian President Urges Caution Amid Ukraine Crisis: NATO Troop Deployment Risks Global Conflict

In a joint press conference with Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev sounded a stark warning about the potential consequences of sending NATO troops to Ukraine

Politics | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 14:16

Sweden's NATO Membership Could Alter Baltic Security Dynamics

Dr. Neil Melvin, the director of international security at Britain's Royal Joint Services Institute, has described Sweden's decision to join NATO as a "dramatic and historic change" with significant implications for Baltic security dynamics

World | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 13:07

Turkish Military Convoy, Part of NATO Mission, to Transit Bulgaria

In a scheduled operation, military personnel and equipment from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey, serving as part of the NATO Stabilization Force mission in Kosovo (KFOR), are set to traverse Bulgaria's road infrastructure on February 27 and 28

Politics » Defense | February 26, 2024, Monday // 11:36

Bulgarian Socialist Party Pushes for Government Resignation, Calls for Dual Vote

Amidst escalating political tensions, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has issued a resounding call for the resignation of the government, coupled with an unprecedented proposal for a two-in-one vote encompassing both the Bulgarian Parliament and the E

Politics | February 25, 2024, Sunday // 22:27

Dutch PM Rutte Gains Momentum as Frontrunner for NATO Secretary General

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has garnered backing from over two-thirds of NATO's 31 member nations for the role of the alliance's next secretary general

World | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 11:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Urges Continued Gas Conservation Amidst Energy Crisis

In a bid to navigate the ongoing energy crisis exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission has recommended that member states persist in their efforts to conserve gas supplies

World » EU | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 16:37

Austria Holds Firm Against Bulgaria and Romania's Full Schengen Membership

Austria's Minister of the Interior, Gerhard Karner, has reiterated his steadfast opposition to the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area, particularly via land borders

World » EU | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 14:12

The Farmer Protests In Brussels Are Escalating

The protests by farmers in Brussels are deepening despite concessions made by the European Commission

World » EU | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 10:37

Macron Suggests Deploying NATO Troops in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has raised the prospect of Western ground troops potentially being deployed to Ukraine in the future, stating that while there is currently no consensus on the matter, all options should be considered to prevent Russia fro

World » EU | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:15

Farmers Protest in Brussels: Tensions Rise as Police Deploy Water Cannons

Farmers and agricultural producers from across Europe have once again converged in Brussels to protest in front of the European institutions, escalating tensions with authorities

World » EU | February 26, 2024, Monday // 13:14

Greek Farmers Revive Protests, Call for EU Policy Change

Greek farmers have reignited their protests in solidarity with fellow farmers in Brussels

World » EU | February 26, 2024, Monday // 12:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria