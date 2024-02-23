Burgas: Enhanced Security For The 3rd Of March

Police officers with automatic rifles will once again be deployed in the center of Burgas. Anti-terrorism patrols from March 1st to March 4th will patrol areas with large gatherings of people, such as the city center, the railway station, and the two bus stations. Patrols will also be stationed at the outer perimeters of major retail chains and malls.

The aim is to ensure the security of public spaces during the celebrations of the National Day of the Republic of Bulgaria on March 3rd. Similar heavily armed personnel from the “Specialized Police Forces” and “Special Tactical Operations” sectors of the Ministry of Interior’s Regional Directorate in Burgas were also present during the Christmas and New Year holidays and received positive public feedback. Alongside this, the patrols involving service dogs that began in mid-February are ongoing.

“The leadership of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Burgas has decided that police patrols will cover the mentioned perimeter during other national holidays or large public gatherings, such as concerts and festivals, particularly characteristic of the summer season in Burgas”, the Burgas police stated.