Bulgaria Stands Firm with Ukraine: Denkov-Zelensky Meeting Signals Strong Alliance

Politics | February 26, 2024, Monday // 14:41
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov engaged in high-stakes discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, solidifying Bulgaria's commitment to support Ukraine on multiple fronts.

During the meeting, Denkov reaffirmed Bulgaria's unwavering dedication to providing extensive political, military, diplomatic, humanitarian, and material assistance to Ukraine. He emphasized that the Bulgarian government, alongside the parliamentary majority, remains steadfast in its efforts to bolster Ukraine's defense and stability.

Key among the discussions was the prospect of signing a bilateral security agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine. Denkov clarified that while negotiations are underway, any such agreement would require approval from the National Assembly.

Furthermore, Denkov announced Bulgaria's involvement as one of the founding countries in an international coalition aimed at combatting the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russian territory, underscoring Bulgaria's solidarity with Ukraine in addressing humanitarian crises.

Expressing gratitude for Bulgaria's steadfast support, President Zelensky highlighted the urgent need for ammunition, noting that the European Union had only delivered a fraction of the promised supplies.

As a symbol of solidarity and historical ties, Prime Minister Denkov presented President Zelensky with a replica of Khan Kubrat's sword, a gesture highlighting Bulgaria's commitment to standing alongside Ukraine in times of adversity.

The meeting also coincided with a solemn anniversary for Ukraine, marking a decade since the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by Russia. This event serves as a grim reminder of Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine and the need for continued international support.

In closing, Denkov reiterated his personal commitment, evoking a promise made to his sons that unity ensures strength, echoing Bulgaria's enduring solidarity with Ukraine in the face of external threats.

