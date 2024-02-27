Bulgarian Codi Miller-McIntyre Leads EuroBasket Qualifiers

Sports | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |February 26, 2024, Monday // 15:31
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Codi Miller-McIntyre Leads EuroBasket Qualifiers Wikimedia Commons

Bulgarian national Codi Miller-McIntyre scored the most points on the third day of the qualification matches for the 2025 European Men's Basketball Championship.

He contributed 23 points to Bulgaria's victory over the world champion Germany with a score of 67:62 on Sunday evening at Arena Botevgrad.

Baskonia's basketball player Miller-McIntyre surpassed the leader from the first day, Klemen Prepelic, who scored 21 points in Slovenia’s home victory over Israel with a score of 88:79, as well as Portugal’s Miguel Queiroz, who scored 21 points in the victory over Ukraine with a score of 79:77 in Riga.

At the forefront of the leaderboard, three basketball players emerged. Oscar Da Silva with 12 rebounds for Germany, Sertaç Şanlı with 12 rebounds in Turkey’s home victory over Iceland with a score of 76:75, and Mike Tobey grabbed 12 rebounds for Slovenia.

The first qualification window for EuroBasket 2025 concludes with eight new matches today, after which all teams will have played two games each in the qualifiers.

Tags: basketball, Championship, Bulgarian, qualifications

