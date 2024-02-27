Bulgaria and Albania to Establish Regular Airline Connection

Bulgaria's commitment to Albania's EU aspirations and bilateral cooperation took center stage during a meeting between Rosen Zhelyazkov, Speaker of the National Assembly of Bulgaria, and Lindita Nikolla, Speaker of the National Assembly of Albania, in Tirana.

Zhelyazkov announced plans for a regular airline connection between the two countries within a year, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations. The initiative aims to enhance connectivity and foster closer ties between Bulgaria and Albania.

In addition to the airline connection, Bulgaria praised Albania's commitment to transparency, particularly regarding the upcoming census and the protection of the rights of the Bulgarian national minority in Albania.

The announcement underscores both countries' dedication to regional cooperation and mutual support, highlighting the importance of solidarity in advancing shared objectives in Southeast Europe.

As Bulgaria extends its support for Albania's EU integration process and seeks to deepen bilateral cooperation, the planned airline connection signals a promising future for closer economic, cultural, and political ties between the two nations.