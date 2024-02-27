Bulgaria and Albania to Establish Regular Airline Connection

Business » TOURISM | February 26, 2024, Monday // 14:23
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and Albania to Establish Regular Airline Connection

Bulgaria's commitment to Albania's EU aspirations and bilateral cooperation took center stage during a meeting between Rosen Zhelyazkov, Speaker of the National Assembly of Bulgaria, and Lindita Nikolla, Speaker of the National Assembly of Albania, in Tirana.

Zhelyazkov announced plans for a regular airline connection between the two countries within a year, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations. The initiative aims to enhance connectivity and foster closer ties between Bulgaria and Albania.

In addition to the airline connection, Bulgaria praised Albania's commitment to transparency, particularly regarding the upcoming census and the protection of the rights of the Bulgarian national minority in Albania.

The announcement underscores both countries' dedication to regional cooperation and mutual support, highlighting the importance of solidarity in advancing shared objectives in Southeast Europe.

As Bulgaria extends its support for Albania's EU integration process and seeks to deepen bilateral cooperation, the planned airline connection signals a promising future for closer economic, cultural, and political ties between the two nations.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Albania, cooperation, airline

Related Articles:

Transparent Bidding: Bulgaria's Beach Rental System Set for Overhaul

The Ministry of Tourism in Bulgaria has unveiled plans for significant reforms in the tender procedures for beach rentals across the country, aiming to enhance transparency and fairness in the process

Business » Tourism | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 17:15

BSP Raises Concerns Over Bulgaria's Potential Military Involvement in Ukraine

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has expressed apprehension regarding Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov's recent remarks suggesting the possibility of Bulgaria signing a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine

Politics » Defense | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00

Bulgaria's Health Minister Downplays Medicine Shortage Concerns Amid Insulin Supply Issues

In today's briefing held at the Ministry of Health, Bulgaria's Minister of Health, Prof. Hristo Hinkov, addressed concerns regarding the shortage of certain medicines in the country, particularly insulin

Society » Health | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 15:45

Bulgaria's Population Decline: Nearly 800,000 Fewer People in a Decade

Recent data from the Statistical Handbook "Demography, Economy, and Social Security" of the National Insurance Institute for 2022 has revealed a stark reality for Bulgaria

Society | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 14:25

Bulgarian President Urges Caution Amid Ukraine Crisis: NATO Troop Deployment Risks Global Conflict

In a joint press conference with Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev sounded a stark warning about the potential consequences of sending NATO troops to Ukraine

Politics | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 14:16

Austria Holds Firm Against Bulgaria and Romania's Full Schengen Membership

Austria's Minister of the Interior, Gerhard Karner, has reiterated his steadfast opposition to the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area, particularly via land borders

World » EU | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 14:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Bulgarians' Top Travel Destinations: Neighboring Countries Lead in January 2024

The travels of Bulgarian citizens abroad in January 2024 are higher compared to the same period last year

Business » Tourism | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 16:22

Ryanair: Increase In Ticket Prices Is Expected

Airline tickets during the peak summer months in Europe are likely to increase in price again this year by up to 10%, according to Ryanair, due to issues with Boeing and Airbus planes

Business » Tourism | February 26, 2024, Monday // 16:05

Celebrate Bulgaria's National Liberation Day with a Journey on the Historic Holiday Train!

A special holiday train will travel from Septemvri Station to Yakoruda and from Yakoruda to Septemvri Station to commemorate Bulgaria's National Liberation Day on March 3rd.

Business » Tourism | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 15:48

Travel Alert: Lufthansa Strike Causes Flight Cancellations at Sofia Airport

Sofia Airport has issued warnings of canceled flights to and from Frankfurt and Munich due to a strike by Lufthansa's ground staff, causing significant disruptions to air travel

Business » Tourism | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 09:05

Bulgaria: 5% Increase In Tourists Since The Beginning Of The Winter Season

For the first two months of the winter season, the tourism sector in Bulgaria reports a growth of over 5% compared to the same period last year.

Business » Tourism | February 15, 2024, Thursday // 10:25

Sofia Emerges as Top Tourist Destination for Serbians This Weekend

As Serbia prepares for a four-day break, with weekends extending Serbia's national holiday, the bustling streets of Belgrade buzz with anticipation for holiday getaways

Business » Tourism | February 14, 2024, Wednesday // 16:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria