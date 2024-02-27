Bulgaria Bans Entry of Alleged Russian Spies: SANS Takes Action (UPDATED)

The Russian spies identified by SANS in Bulgaria, Vladimir Nikolayevich Gorochkin and Tatiana Anatolievna Gorochkina, have undergone significant visual alterations, as evident from photos available to BNT.





Before - After

Under the aliases Denis Rashkov and Diana Rashkova, the couple, aged 39 and 37 respectively, resided in Bulgaria undetected until recently. However, BNT sources assure that they posed no immediate threat to national security.



Before - After

Vladimir and Tatiana were operating as illegal agents for the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation. Their primary objective in Bulgaria was to acquire authentic Bulgarian identity documents and establish a credible background under their new foreign identities.

Following their exposure, both individuals have been subjected to a coercive administrative measure, prohibiting their entry and residence in EU member states for a duration of five years. This action was taken based on evidence indicating their involvement in activities detrimental to the country's security.