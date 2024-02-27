Bulgaria Bans Entry of Alleged Russian Spies: SANS Takes Action (UPDATED)

In a bold move aimed at safeguarding national security, Bulgaria’s State Agency “National Security” (SANS) has imposed a strict entry ban on two individuals suspected of espionage on behalf of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation.
The ban, issued by the chairman of SANS, targets Russian citizens Vladimir Nikolayevich Gorochkin and Tatyana Anatolievna Gorochkina. Born in Kaliningrad and the Saratov Region of Russia respectively, the pair have been identified as alleged illegal spies and are now barred from entering the territory of the European Union for a period of five years.
The ban comes after evidence surfaced suggesting that the individuals, previously operating under the false identities of Bulgarian citizens Denis Rashkov and Diana Rashkova, had been conducting intelligence activities within Bulgaria. Their true identities were uncovered by SANS, prompting immediate action to prevent further espionage efforts.
According to SANS, Vladimir Gorochkin and Tatyana Gorochkina were part of an operation orchestrated by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service aimed at infiltrating foreign countries using false identities. Their mission in Bulgaria was reportedly to obtain authentic Bulgarian identity documents and biographical data to facilitate intelligence operations outside the country’s borders.