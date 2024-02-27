Weather In Bulgaria On 27 February: Predominantly Sunny

Weather In Bulgaria On January 28th: Sunny Skies And Mild Temperatures
During the night, it will be mostly clear across the country
During the night, the cloudiness will break up and decrease. Tomorrow, over most parts of the country, it will be predominantly sunny. Before noon, low-layered clouds or fog may form in the valleys and basins. A light to moderate east-northeast wind will be present. Minimum temperatures will range between 3°C and 8°C, while maximum temperatures will be between 14°C and 19°C. In Sofia, the minimum temperature will be around 5°C and the maximum temperature around 16°C.
In the mountains, sunny weather will prevail. A moderate wind will blow from the southeast. The maximum temperature at 1200 m altitude will be around 10°C and at 2000 m - around 4°C.
Over the Black Sea, cloudiness will be significant, temporarily breaking up in the afternoon. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will range between 9°C and 12°C. The sea temperature is 8°C to 9°C. The sea swell will be 2-3 on the Beaufort scale.
In Sofia, the sunrise is at 7:07 a.m., and the sunset is at 6:13 p.m. The duration of the day is 11 hours and 6 minutes. The moon sets in Sofia at 8:21 p.m. and rises at 9:11 p.m. Moon phase: three days after the full moon.
The atmospheric pressure will increase and be close to the average for the month.
