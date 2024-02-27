Weather In Bulgaria On 27 February: Predominantly Sunny

During the night, the cloudiness will break up and decrease. Tomorrow, over most parts of the country, it will be predominantly sunny. Before noon, low-layered clouds or fog may form in the valleys and basins. A light to moderate east-northeast wind will be present. Minimum temperatures will range between 3°C and 8°C, while maximum temperatures will be between 14°C and 19°C. In Sofia, the minimum temperature will be around 5°C and the maximum temperature around 16°C.

In the mountains, sunny weather will prevail. A moderate wind will blow from the southeast. The maximum temperature at 1200 m altitude will be around 10°C and at 2000 m - around 4°C.

Over the Black Sea, cloudiness will be significant, temporarily breaking up in the afternoon. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will range between 9°C and 12°C. The sea temperature is 8°C to 9°C. The sea swell will be 2-3 on the Beaufort scale.

In Sofia, the sunrise is at 7:07 a.m., and the sunset is at 6:13 p.m. The duration of the day is 11 hours and 6 minutes. The moon sets in Sofia at 8:21 p.m. and rises at 9:11 p.m. Moon phase: three days after the full moon.

The atmospheric pressure will increase and be close to the average for the month.