Record: Most Powerful Solar Flare Since 2017

Society » ENVIRONMENT | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |February 26, 2024, Monday // 14:18
Bulgaria: Record: Most Powerful Solar Flare Since 2017 Wikimedia Commons

The most powerful solar flare since 2017 has been registered so far. The sun has expelled a mass with values unseen for close to a decade, reports UPI. In less than 24 hours, the sun has unleashed three waves of X-class flares, the highest magnitude on the scale measuring the intensity of solar eruptions.

The third one has been the strongest and is the most powerful since the major solar storms of September 2017, reported BTA, citing the specialized edition SpaceWeather.com.

Such a powerful solar flare can temporarily disrupt radio frequency signals on Earth. Speculations linking current solar activity to disruptions in mobile phone connections in some parts of the United States on Thursday were dismissed by the Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Despite the intensity of this solar activity, it is unlikely to trigger the phenomenon known as the Northern Lights on Earth. The region of the Sun, the source of the powerful solar flares this week, may generate new similar ones in the coming days.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Solar, flare, powerful, Earth

Related Articles:

Revolutionary Hybrid Station in Bulgaria Charges 20 Electric Cars in 15 Minutes

A groundbreaking hybrid charging station, equipped with solar panels and innovative batteries, has been developed in Bulgaria, capable of simultaneously charging up to 20 electric vehicles in just 15 minutes

Business | January 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:30

The Hidden Mystery of Earth's Mantle: What's Buried Inside?

Beneath the Earth's surface, buried deep within the mantle, lies a long-standing enigma that might hold the key to unraveling the ancient secrets of our Moon's birth

World | November 3, 2023, Friday // 14:47

A Lunar Eclipse will be observable from Bulgaria

On May 5, amateur astronomers will be able to track the second eclipse of the year and the first lunar eclipse from the Earth's penumbra

Society | May 4, 2023, Thursday // 14:52

Today is International Earth Day

Today we celebrate International Earth Day. It is the largest non-religious holiday in the world celebrated by over half a billion people

World | April 22, 2023, Saturday // 09:52

EU with Higher Solar and Wind Energy Production in 2022 than Gas

In 2022, solar and wind power account for around 22% of EU electricity generation, the highest share in the EU to date

World » EU | January 31, 2023, Tuesday // 13:22

Hundreds of Thousands of US Households are without Power due to a Powerful Winter Storm

A powerful winter storm last night knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States, left millions fearing further power outages and hampered emergency response efforts

World | December 25, 2022, Sunday // 09:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Weather In Bulgaria On 27 February: Predominantly Sunny

During the night, the cloudiness will break up and decrease

Society » Environment | February 26, 2024, Monday // 19:06

Weather In Bulgaria On February 26: Cloudy Skies and Showers Forecasted Across The Country

Bulgaria braces for a mixed bag of weather conditions on February 26, with significant cloud cover dominating the skies and rain showers expected in parts of western regions.

Society » Environment | February 25, 2024, Sunday // 22:12

Weather In Bulgaria Over The Weekend: Warm With Varied Conditions Across The Country

As Bulgarians prepare for the upcoming weekend, a diverse range of weather conditions is forecasted to sweep across the country.

Society » Environment | February 23, 2024, Friday // 19:11

Weather In Bulgaria: Temperatures Continue To Rise

During the night, the cloudiness will be broken. After midnight, in some areas, mainly in the valleys and lowlands of Southern Bulgaria, fog will form

Society » Environment | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 20:10

Weather In Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny On Thursday

During the night, cloudiness will continue to break up and decrease, with clear skies over most of the country

Society » Environment | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 20:12

70% Of Bulgarians Favor Banning Animal Cages In Farms

According to a sociological study by Market Links from 2023, just over two-thirds of Bulgarian citizens believe that Bulgaria should support the gradual cessation of industrial farming in cages in the EU, and more than half would vote for a politician who

Society » Environment | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 11:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria