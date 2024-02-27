Ukraine Withdraws from Village Near Avdiivka, Russia Seizes Control

Ukraine Withdraws from Village Near Avdiivka, Russia Seizes Control

Amidst escalating tensions in the Donetsk region, Ukraine's armed forces have withdrawn from the village of Lastochkyne, near the war-torn town of Avdiivka. The move, confirmed by spokesperson Dmytro Likhovy of the operational-strategic group "Tavria," comes in the wake of Avdiivka's recent fall to Russian forces.

The withdrawal from Lastochkyne aims to establish a fortified defensive line between the neighboring settlements of Orlivka, Tonenke, and Berdychi, with the intention of thwarting any further advancement by enemy forces. Concerns have been raised as Ukrainian intelligence-linked channels reported Russian troops approaching the outskirts of Orlivka, heightening fears of further territorial encroachment.

In a subsequent announcement, the Russian Ministry of Defense declared that Lastochkyne, home to hundreds of residents, had fallen under the control of Moscow-backed forces. This development marks a significant shift in the ongoing conflict, raising apprehensions about the security and stability of the region.

