Amidst escalating tensions in the Donetsk region, Ukraine's armed forces have withdrawn from the village of Lastochkyne, near the war-torn town of Avdiivka. The move, confirmed by spokesperson Dmytro Likhovy of the operational-strategic group "Tavria," comes in the wake of Avdiivka's recent fall to Russian forces.

The withdrawal from Lastochkyne aims to establish a fortified defensive line between the neighboring settlements of Orlivka, Tonenke, and Berdychi, with the intention of thwarting any further advancement by enemy forces. Concerns have been raised as Ukrainian intelligence-linked channels reported Russian troops approaching the outskirts of Orlivka, heightening fears of further territorial encroachment.

In a subsequent announcement, the Russian Ministry of Defense declared that Lastochkyne, home to hundreds of residents, had fallen under the control of Moscow-backed forces. This development marks a significant shift in the ongoing conflict, raising apprehensions about the security and stability of the region.