Ukrainian Intelligence Reveals New Details on Navalny's Death
Ukrainian military intelligence, headed by GUR Director Kyrylo Budanov, has declared that Alexei Navalny, the prominent Kremlin critic, died of natural causes. Navalny's death, which occurred in mid-February, sparked widespread speculation and suspicion regarding the circumstances leading to his demise. Despite initial assertions from coroners and prison authorities citing "sudden death syndrome," Budanov's statement challenges this narrative.
"I may disappoint you, but we know that he died of a blood clot. It is more or less confirmed. It was not taken from the Internet, but unfortunately (the cause of death is) natural," Budanov stated.
Navalny's death was announced on February 16, 2024, by the Federal Penitentiary Service, following an incident at the prison in Yamalo-Nenets, Western Siberia. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, Navalny succumbed to his condition. His spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, confirmed his death and demanded the return of his body to his family. Navalny had previously been hospitalized due to mistreatment in prison, raising concerns about his well-being.
The revelation from Ukrainian military intelligence adds a new dimension to the ongoing investigation into Navalny's death, prompting further scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding it. With his body returned to his family on February 24, questions persist about the events leading up to his demise and the implications for Russian authorities.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Russia Implements Six-Month Ban on Gasoline Exports
To address increased domestic demand and facilitate refinery maintenance, Russia has announced a six-month ban on gasoline exports starting from March 1
Navalny's Death: Shocking Revelations of a Proposed Exchange Plan
Shocking revelations have emerged surrounding the tragic death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, with claims suggesting a sinister plot involving a proposed exchange orchestrated by Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev
Exodus: Surge in Russian Asylum Seekers Floods South Korea
The influx of Russian asylum seekers into South Korea has skyrocketed, with authorities reporting an unprecedented surge in applications last year
Russia's Shadow Looms Over Transnistria: Potential Referendum Within Days Sparks Concerns in Moldova and NATO
Amidst escalating tensions in the region, Transnistria, the self-proclaimed state bordering Moldov
Russia Ends Decades-Old Fishing Agreement with Britain
In a move signaling heightened tensions between Russia and the West
Kremlin Bans Dostoyevsky, Oscar Wilde, Stephen King And More Over Alleged LGBTQ+ Propaganda
Moscow authorities have stirred controversy by banning the sale of 252 books under the guise of combating LGBTQ+ propaganda