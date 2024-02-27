Ukrainian Intelligence Reveals New Details on Navalny's Death

World » RUSSIA | February 26, 2024, Monday // 13:29
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Intelligence Reveals New Details on Navalny's Death

Ukrainian military intelligence, headed by GUR Director Kyrylo Budanov, has declared that Alexei Navalny, the prominent Kremlin critic, died of natural causes. Navalny's death, which occurred in mid-February, sparked widespread speculation and suspicion regarding the circumstances leading to his demise. Despite initial assertions from coroners and prison authorities citing "sudden death syndrome," Budanov's statement challenges this narrative.

"I may disappoint you, but we know that he died of a blood clot. It is more or less confirmed. It was not taken from the Internet, but unfortunately (the cause of death is) natural," Budanov stated.

Navalny's death was announced on February 16, 2024, by the Federal Penitentiary Service, following an incident at the prison in Yamalo-Nenets, Western Siberia. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, Navalny succumbed to his condition. His spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, confirmed his death and demanded the return of his body to his family. Navalny had previously been hospitalized due to mistreatment in prison, raising concerns about his well-being.

The revelation from Ukrainian military intelligence adds a new dimension to the ongoing investigation into Navalny's death, prompting further scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding it. With his body returned to his family on February 24, questions persist about the events leading up to his demise and the implications for Russian authorities.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukrainian, Navalny, natural causes, investigation

Related Articles:

Nurturing Futures: Bulgaria's Educational Support for Ukrainian Refugee Students

|

Navalny's Death: Shocking Revelations of a Proposed Exchange Plan

|

Russian Soldiers Execute Ukrainian Prisoners Near Bakhmut

|

Bulgaria Confronts Russia over Navalny's Death: Calls for Transparent Investigation

|

Bulgaria: Collision Near Pavlikeni Leaves Five Children and Three Adults Injured

|

Russian Anti-Putin Cell Planned Navalny's Prison Break

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Russia Implements Six-Month Ban on Gasoline Exports

To address increased domestic demand and facilitate refinery maintenance, Russia has announced a six-month ban on gasoline exports starting from March 1

World » Russia | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 11:37

Navalny's Death: Shocking Revelations of a Proposed Exchange Plan

Shocking revelations have emerged surrounding the tragic death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, with claims suggesting a sinister plot involving a proposed exchange orchestrated by Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev

World » Russia | February 26, 2024, Monday // 14:30

Exodus: Surge in Russian Asylum Seekers Floods South Korea

The influx of Russian asylum seekers into South Korea has skyrocketed, with authorities reporting an unprecedented surge in applications last year

World » Russia | February 26, 2024, Monday // 09:51

Russia's Shadow Looms Over Transnistria: Potential Referendum Within Days Sparks Concerns in Moldova and NATO

Amidst escalating tensions in the region, Transnistria, the self-proclaimed state bordering Moldov

World » Russia | February 23, 2024, Friday // 17:40

Russia Ends Decades-Old Fishing Agreement with Britain

In a move signaling heightened tensions between Russia and the West

World » Russia | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 10:38

Kremlin Bans Dostoyevsky, Oscar Wilde, Stephen King And More Over Alleged LGBTQ+ Propaganda

Moscow authorities have stirred controversy by banning the sale of 252 books under the guise of combating LGBTQ+ propaganda

World » Russia | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 22:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria