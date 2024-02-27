Ukrainian military intelligence, headed by GUR Director Kyrylo Budanov, has declared that Alexei Navalny, the prominent Kremlin critic, died of natural causes. Navalny's death, which occurred in mid-February, sparked widespread speculation and suspicion regarding the circumstances leading to his demise. Despite initial assertions from coroners and prison authorities citing "sudden death syndrome," Budanov's statement challenges this narrative.

"I may disappoint you, but we know that he died of a blood clot. It is more or less confirmed. It was not taken from the Internet, but unfortunately (the cause of death is) natural," Budanov stated.

Navalny's death was announced on February 16, 2024, by the Federal Penitentiary Service, following an incident at the prison in Yamalo-Nenets, Western Siberia. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, Navalny succumbed to his condition. His spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, confirmed his death and demanded the return of his body to his family. Navalny had previously been hospitalized due to mistreatment in prison, raising concerns about his well-being.

The revelation from Ukrainian military intelligence adds a new dimension to the ongoing investigation into Navalny's death, prompting further scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding it. With his body returned to his family on February 24, questions persist about the events leading up to his demise and the implications for Russian authorities.