Kiril Petkov: Next Prime Minister Should Be Mariya Gabriel, Await GERB Talks

Politics | February 26, 2024, Monday // 13:11
Bulgaria: Kiril Petkov: Next Prime Minister Should Be Mariya Gabriel, Await GERB Talks

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" (WCC), has announced that the party is anticipating a formal invitation from GERB to discuss the rotation of power. Petkov affirmed the party's commitment to their promise that the next prime minister will be Mariya Gabriel. He highlighted the dominance of GERB, DPS, and presidential cadres, estimating that they hold around 95% of the real power in the state.

In his statement, Petkov emphasized the distribution of power across various sectors, indicating the overwhelming influence of GERB and DPS. He cited examples such as the Stage Agency "National Security," where he claimed that despite the ministries, the actual distribution of power favors GERB and DPS by over 95%. Petkov expressed openness to dialogue and constructive engagement, underscoring the need for continuity in policies initiated by the party.

Petkov reiterated the party's commitment to their vision, asserting that Bulgaria requires a continuation of the policies initiated by WCC. He reaffirmed their promise that Mariya Gabriel should be the next prime minister. Despite acknowledging the prevailing power dynamics, Petkov emphasized the party's readiness to engage in discussions and work towards a constructive outcome.

