Resignation of Palestinian Prime Minister Signals Political Shift

World | February 26, 2024, Monday // 13:07
Bulgaria: Resignation of Palestinian Prime Minister Signals Political Shift

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has announced his resignation, along with his government, aiming to foster a broad consensus among Palestinians regarding the political landscape after the Israel-Hamas conflict. Shtayyeh handed over his resignation to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, expressing dissatisfaction with attempts to instrumentalize the Palestinian government. He highlighted his government's achievements in balancing citizen needs with safeguarding Palestinian rights.

