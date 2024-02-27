Bulgaria and Albania Forge Stronger Ties: Minority Rights Assured

Bulgaria has received assurances from Albania regarding the protection of the rights of the Bulgarian minority within its borders, alongside a commitment to ensure transparency in the upcoming census. Following a meeting with his Albanian counterpart, Lindita Nikolla, Speaker of the National Assembly Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized Bulgaria's appreciation for Tirana's efforts in this regard and pledged unwavering support for Albania's European integration aspirations.

Zhelyazkov highlighted the absence of unresolved issues between Bulgaria and Albania, underscoring the robustness of their political dialogue. He reaffirmed Bulgaria's full backing for the European Commission's conclusions and the Council's report on Albania's progress indicators, expressing hope for the upcoming second intergovernmental conference and the initiation of negotiations on crucial principles and chapters related to the rule of law.

Asserting the principle of merit-based progress, Zhelyazkov acclaimed Albania as a frontrunner in the Western Balkans region, not only in terms of European integration but also in supporting EU security policies and the plight of Ukraine.

Beyond discussions on European integration and minority rights, Zhelyazkov and Nikolla explored avenues for bilateral cooperation, regional projects, and solidarity with Ukraine. Nikolla expressed confidence in Bulgaria's ongoing support for Albania's regional initiatives and EU integration, affirming the positive trajectory of bilateral relations.

Earlier engagements saw Zhelyazkov engaging with Albanian President Bajram Begaj, setting the stage for the inauguration of the "Democracy and Art" exhibition at the Albanian Parliament.

The day will culminate in a celebratory reception at the Bulgarian embassy in Tirana to commemorate Bulgaria's National Holiday on March 3. Accompanying Zhelyazkov was a delegation comprising representatives from each parliamentary group of the 49th National Assembly, underscoring the unity of purpose in Bulgaria's diplomatic endeavors.