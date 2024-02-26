Greek Farmers Revive Protests, Call for EU Policy Change

World » EU | February 26, 2024, Monday // 12:22
Greek farmers have reignited their protests in solidarity with fellow farmers in Brussels, urging decisive action from the European agricultural ministers' meeting amid ongoing discontent with EU policies.

Expressing urgent demands for a shift in European agrarian policy, Greek farmers have resumed blocking roads and borders today. Tractors have halted traffic at border points with North Macedonia, Albania, with plans for further blockades expected at the Turkish border. Their primary demand is to halt the import of inexpensive agricultural products from non-EU countries.

In Halkidiki, blockades have resumed but are allowing car movement. However, after lunch, farmers plan to halt traffic at the Larisa road junction and stage symbolic blockades on the Thessaloniki-Alexandroupolis route.

Despite measures introduced by Kyriakos Mitsotakis' government in response to the protests, farmers argue that these actions fail to address their core issues. They look to the European Union's agricultural ministers' meeting for additional assistance and greater protection for local producers.

