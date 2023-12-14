Anonymous 1 Million BGN Donation To Sofia University's Faculty Of Economics

At the end of the calendar year 2023, the Association of Graduates of the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration (FEBA Alumni Club) of Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” and the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration received a donation of 1,000,000 BGN for scholarships to support students and pupils with their monthly living expenses for the next 10 years. This was announced by the press center of the higher education institution.

By the donor's will, who wishes to remain anonymous, scholarships will be granted as follows over the next 10 academic years: Up to 15 scholarships for students from the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” who are socially disadvantaged and/or have lost one or both parents (Equal Start Scholarship Program). The minimum required GPA from the previous semester must be above 5.00.

Up to 6 scholarships for students with a minimum GPA from the previous semester above 5.50 (High Academic Achievement Scholarship Program).

10 scholarships for students from the Sofia Mathematical High School “Paisii Hilendarski” ("SMG Scholarships").

Up to 5 scholarships for students from schools with which the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration at Sofia University and FEBA Alumni Club have partnership relations (“Student Scholarships”).

The FEBA Alumni Club expresses its gratitude to the donor for the trust placed in them and commits to strictly follow his wishes.

Before receiving this largest single donation in its history, the FEBA Alumni Club received numerous donations for student and prospective student scholarships, literature, equipment, and improvement of the educational facilities at the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration. Established by graduates of a state higher education institution in Bulgaria in July 2004, the FEBA Alumni Club is the first such legal entity with a non-profit purpose.