US Ambassador Discusses Magnitsky Sanctions and Energy in Bulgaria

In an interview on the bTV program "120 Minutes," US Ambassador to Bulgaria Kenneth Merten addressed various issues concerning Bulgaria's relationship with the United States and ongoing developments in the region.

One of the key topics of discussion was the impact of the "Magnitsky" sanctions on Bulgaria, with Ambassador Merten stating that the US is analyzing their effect on the country. While he did not confirm whether the sanctions list for Bulgaria would be expanded with new names, he emphasized the importance of Bulgaria's efforts to reform its judicial system and combat corruption.

Regarding political leadership during crises, Ambassador Merten stressed the importance of collaboration and dialogue among politicians, stating that it is their duty to come together with both partners and opponents to find solutions to pressing issues.

On the topic of energy independence, Ambassador Merten commended Bulgaria for its efforts to reduce its dependence on Russian energy supplies since the onset of the war in Ukraine. He highlighted US support in helping Bulgaria explore alternative energy sources, including the possibility of expanding into nuclear energy.

Ambassador Merten also commented on recent developments in Bulgaria's energy sector, noting discussions between American companies and Bulgarian officials regarding the potential sale of the Burgas oil refinery. While he refrained from speculating on the seriousness of these discussions, he acknowledged the interest of American companies in investing in Bulgaria's energy infrastructure.

Overall, Ambassador Merten's remarks underscored the importance of cooperation between the United States and Bulgaria in addressing various challenges and opportunities facing the country.