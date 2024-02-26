Meta Introduces Anti-Misinformation Strategy for Facebook Ahead of European Elections

World » EU | February 26, 2024, Monday // 11:38
Amid growing concerns over the spread of misinformation and the misuse of artificial intelligence, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announces plans to establish a dedicated team to address these issues ahead of the upcoming European Parliament elections in June, as reported by Reuters.

The initiative comes in response to fears of election interference and the potential dissemination of misleading content facilitated by generative artificial intelligence, a technology capable of rapidly creating text, images, and videos based on given prompts.

Marco Pancini, Meta's head of European affairs, disclosed plans to activate an Election Operations Center as the elections draw nearer, aimed at identifying and mitigating potential threats in real-time.

Meta's collaboration with 26 independent fact-checking organizations across the European Union, covering 22 languages, underscores its commitment to combating misinformation. Additionally, three new partnerships will be established in Bulgaria, France, and Slovakia to bolster efforts in addressing misinformation specifically in these regions.

This initiative aligns with the recent collaboration among 20 leading technology companies, who have pledged to work together to combat the spread of false content through artificial intelligence technologies in elections worldwide.

Tags: Meta, Facebook, Misinformation, elections

