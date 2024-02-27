Turkish Military Convoy, Part of NATO Mission, to Transit Bulgaria

In a scheduled operation, military personnel and equipment from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey, serving as part of the NATO Stabilization Force mission in Kosovo (KFOR), are set to traverse Bulgaria's road infrastructure on February 27 and 28.

The deployment forms part of the rotational process within the operational theater, signaling ongoing NATO efforts in the region.

The convoy, consisting of Turkish military assets, will be accompanied by units of the Military Police Service to ensure safe passage, as announced by the Ministry of Defense.

The movement of NATO troops through Bulgarian territory underscores the collaborative nature of the alliance's operations and Bulgaria's role as a strategic partner in regional security initiatives.