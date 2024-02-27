Reports have surfaced indicating that Russian soldiers executed seven Ukrainian prisoners of war near Bakhmut, according to statements from Ukrainian authorities cited by DPA.

The incident, labeled as a war crime by Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets, occurred on Saturday in the vicinity of Bakhmut, a town in the eastern part of the Donbas region. Lubinets referenced video evidence showing Ukrainian soldiers surrendering with their hands raised, only to be fatally shot by Russian forces.

Describing the act as merciless, Lubinets emphasized the gravity of the situation, asserting that such actions constitute clear violations of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

This latest incident comes on the heels of similar accusations against Russian forces, including the alleged execution of wounded Ukrainian soldiers during the recent capture of Avdiivka. Ukrainian officials have highlighted these actions as indicative of the disregard for established rules of war by Russian troops.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported advances in strategic positions near Avdiivka and Donetsk, claiming victories over Ukrainian forces in several key areas. The ministry stated that Russian units successfully repelled Ukrainian counterattacks and neutralized a significant number of enemy drones.

However, Reuters notes that the veracity of information provided by both sides remains difficult to confirm amid the ongoing conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled intentions to press forward with military operations in Ukraine, following the capture of Avdiivka. The conflict, which erupted in February 2022 when Russia deployed troops to Ukraine, has escalated into a full-scale war, resulting in significant territorial control by Russian forces.

The situation remains tense, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowing to expel Russian troops from Ukrainian soil. Meanwhile, Russia maintains its stance on territorial claims and continues to assert control over captured territories.