Hristo Shopov's Lawyer Counters Weapon Accusations in Neighbor Altercation

Court Releases Actor Hristo Shopov: No Evidence of Firearm Threat Found
In a recent development, the Sofia District Court has decided to release actor Hristo Shopov from arrest, implementing a "signature" measure in lieu of detention
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
On Day Five, efforts persist in locating 17-year-old Ivana from Dupnitsa
Police officers with automatic rifles will once again be deployed in the center of Burgas
Efforts to locate a 17-year-old girl from Dupnitsa - Ivana, who has been missing since Thursday, will continue today
In a recent development, the Sofia District Court has decided to release actor Hristo Shopov from arrest, implementing a "signature" measure in lieu of detention
A protest by families who have lost their children in accidents is taking place in Sofia today.
Bulgarian actor Hristo Shopov was arrested last night for attacking a young woman with a gun, threatening to kill her and beating her
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion