Hristo Shopov's Lawyer Counters Weapon Accusations in Neighbor Altercation

Crime | February 26, 2024, Monday // 10:35
Bulgaria: Hristo Shopov's Lawyer Counters Weapon Accusations in Neighbor Altercation

The lawyer of Bulgarian actor Hristo Shopov, embroiled in a neighbor scandal, has refuted claims that he carried a weapon during the altercation. Ina Lulcheva, Shopov's legal representative, clarified that while he owned a legal firearm at home, there was no evidence he used it during the dispute with his neighbor, Patricia.

Lulcheva emphasized that the alleged weapon was stored at Shopov's residence and wasn't involved in the altercation. She commented that charging Shopov based on such allegations would implicate a significant portion of Bulgarian citizens, given the common ownership of firearms in the country.

Shopov faces accusations of threatening to kill a woman on February 23, resulting in legal proceedings against him. However, his defense asserts these claims are unsubstantiated and misinterpretations of the events.

The incident has garnered public attention, igniting debates on legal proceedings and the presumption of innocence. Amid ongoing investigations, Shopov and his legal team are striving to refute the allegations and uphold his reputation.

