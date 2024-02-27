The Search For The Missing Girl In Dupnitsa Continues

Crime | February 26, 2024, Monday
Efforts to locate a 17-year-old girl from Dupnitsa - Ivana Georgieva, who has been missing since Thursday, will continue today.

So far, there has been no trace or information regarding the girl. Only her jacket has been found, while her backpack and the phone were left at the school where she studies - The Professional High School of Food, Flavors, and Chemical Industry.

Efforts to locate the missing girl are intensifying as the search perimeter widens to include Piperovo, Balanovo, Blazhievo, and Usoyka areas, along with thorough coverage of the entire Dzherman River basin. To enhance search capabilities, drones, thermal cameras, and tracking dogs are being deployed. Additionally, certain areas are being searched multiple times to ensure thoroughness.

The actions are coordinated by an operational headquarters established at the Dupnitsa Police Station, led by the director of the Regional Directorate in Kyustendil, Senior Commissioner Ventsislav Grigorov.

From the early hours of the search, the Mayor of Dupnitsa, Parvan Dangov, has been involved: “Today everything continues. I have ordered an inspection at the school. We have information that there has been an incident involving her. Her father had brought her back from the train station in Blagoevgrad because it was related to a boy. It was two years ago. It's possible she might be with someone like that and may not be in the municipality at all. Hypotheses!”.

