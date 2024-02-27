New Demonstrations By Polish Farmers

As reported by AFP, Polish farmers blocked a major highway to Germany on Sunday in the latest similar protest against EU regulations and taxes.

For weeks, farmers throughout Europe have been staging protests against what they see as excessively stringent environmental regulations, competition from inexpensive imports originating from non-European Union nations, and insufficient incomes.

Farmers from Poland blocked the A2 motorway near Slubice in the eastern region near the German border on Sunday.

“The blockade started at 13:00. Traffic in both directions on the A2 motorway was halted”, said Senior Sergeant Eva Murmilo from the KPP in Slubice, as cited by AFP.

At first, the farmers had intended to conduct a 25-day blockade but opted to shorten it following talks with local representatives, businesses, and transportation providers. Dariusz Wrobel, one of the leaders of the Polish farmers, stated, “They have decided to 'most likely unblock the road tomorrow”. EU agriculture ministers are scheduled to meet in Brussels on Monday.

The Polish farmers state that they are directed towards the European Union's initiative known as the Green Deal concerning energy, transportation, and taxation, which constitutes a part of the effort by the 27 nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionally, Polish farmers are obstructing border crossings along the Ukrainian border, alleging unfair competition. On Friday, a Ukrainian delegation headed by the Prime Minister of Ukraine arrived at the border. Ukraine's president Volodymir Zelenski's request for immediate discussions regarding the border blockades by Polish farmers was declined.

An official meeting between representatives of the Polish and Ukrainian governments is scheduled for March 28th.

On 21 February The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cited by AFP, stated that the anti-Ukrainian and pro-Putin slogans raised during the wave of protests by Polish farmers may have been influenced by “Russian agents”.

During the demonstration in Gorzyczki, Southern Poland, farmers raised a banner that read: “Putin, restore order in Ukraine, Brussels, and our government”, while flying a flag of the Soviet Union.

The image was shared on social media platforms and provoked a strong response from Kyiv. The authorities in Poland have launched an inquiry into promoting fascist or totalitarian ideologies and stirring up hatred, which is a criminal offense in the country carrying a maximum penalty of three years' imprisonment.

Since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, Poland has stood as one of Ukraine's strongest allies. However, their relationship has deteriorated in recent months due to trade disputes.