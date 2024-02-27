New Demonstrations By Polish Farmers

Politics | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |February 26, 2024, Monday // 10:12
Bulgaria: New Demonstrations By Polish Farmers

As reported by AFP, Polish farmers blocked a major highway to Germany on Sunday in the latest similar protest against EU regulations and taxes.

For weeks, farmers throughout Europe have been staging protests against what they see as excessively stringent environmental regulations, competition from inexpensive imports originating from non-European Union nations, and insufficient incomes.

Farmers from Poland blocked the A2 motorway near Slubice in the eastern region near the German border on Sunday.

“The blockade started at 13:00. Traffic in both directions on the A2 motorway was halted”, said Senior Sergeant Eva Murmilo from the KPP in Slubice, as cited by AFP.

At first, the farmers had intended to conduct a 25-day blockade but opted to shorten it following talks with local representatives, businesses, and transportation providers. Dariusz Wrobel, one of the leaders of the Polish farmers, stated, “They have decided to 'most likely unblock the road tomorrow”. EU agriculture ministers are scheduled to meet in Brussels on Monday.

The Polish farmers state that they are directed towards the European Union's initiative known as the Green Deal concerning energy, transportation, and taxation, which constitutes a part of the effort by the 27 nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionally, Polish farmers are obstructing border crossings along the Ukrainian border, alleging unfair competition. On Friday, a Ukrainian delegation headed by the Prime Minister of Ukraine arrived at the border. Ukraine's president Volodymir Zelenski's request for immediate discussions regarding the border blockades by Polish farmers was declined.

An official meeting between representatives of the Polish and Ukrainian governments is scheduled for March 28th.

On 21 February The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cited by AFP, stated that the anti-Ukrainian and pro-Putin slogans raised during the wave of protests by Polish farmers may have been influenced by “Russian agents”.

During the demonstration in Gorzyczki, Southern Poland, farmers raised a banner that read: “Putin, restore order in Ukraine, Brussels, and our government”, while flying a flag of the Soviet Union.

The image was shared on social media platforms and provoked a strong response from Kyiv. The authorities in Poland have launched an inquiry into promoting fascist or totalitarian ideologies and stirring up hatred, which is a criminal offense in the country carrying a maximum penalty of three years' imprisonment.

Since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, Poland has stood as one of Ukraine's strongest allies. However, their relationship has deteriorated in recent months due to trade disputes.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Poland, Ukraine, protests, farmers

Related Articles:

BSP Raises Concerns Over Bulgaria's Potential Military Involvement in Ukraine

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has expressed apprehension regarding Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov's recent remarks suggesting the possibility of Bulgaria signing a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine

Politics » Defense | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00

The West Reacts to Macron's Troop Deployment Idea as Russia Issues Warning

As French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of sending ground troops to Ukraine reverberates across the international stage, leaders from various countries have offered their reactions

World | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04

Bulgarian President Urges Caution Amid Ukraine Crisis: NATO Troop Deployment Risks Global Conflict

In a joint press conference with Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev sounded a stark warning about the potential consequences of sending NATO troops to Ukraine

Politics | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 14:16

Oops, Where's the Sword? Zelensky's Hilarious Exchange at Press Conference with Bulgarian PM (VIDEO)

During a joint press conference between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, an unexpected moment unfolded as Denkov presented a symbolic gift to Zelensky (or tried to)

Politics | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 12:00

The Farmer Protests In Brussels Are Escalating

The protests by farmers in Brussels are deepening despite concessions made by the European Commission

World » EU | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 10:37

Macron Suggests Deploying NATO Troops in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has raised the prospect of Western ground troops potentially being deployed to Ukraine in the future, stating that while there is currently no consensus on the matter, all options should be considered to prevent Russia fro

World » EU | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

BSP Raises Concerns Over Bulgaria's Potential Military Involvement in Ukraine

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has expressed apprehension regarding Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov's recent remarks suggesting the possibility of Bulgaria signing a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine

Politics » Defense | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00

Bulgarian President Urges Caution Amid Ukraine Crisis: NATO Troop Deployment Risks Global Conflict

In a joint press conference with Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev sounded a stark warning about the potential consequences of sending NATO troops to Ukraine

Politics | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 14:16

Greek Foreign Minister Optimistic about Bulgaria's Schengen Accession

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis expressed optimism about Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen area during his visit to Sofia

Politics » Diplomacy | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 13:02

Oops, Where's the Sword? Zelensky's Hilarious Exchange at Press Conference with Bulgarian PM (VIDEO)

During a joint press conference between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, an unexpected moment unfolded as Denkov presented a symbolic gift to Zelensky (or tried to)

Politics | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 12:00

Bulgaria and Turkey Join Forces to Combat Terrorism

Chief prosecutors from Bulgaria and Turkey have initiated a collaborative effort aimed at countering terrorism, with a focus on dismantling terrorist networks and addressing the financing of such activities

Politics » Defense | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 11:34

Alert Raised by Bulgarian MP: 400 Fake Sites Spreading Pro-Russian Propaganda

Delyan Peevski, Chairman of the Parliamentary Group of DPS, has issued a stark warning about the proliferation of nearly 400 fake websites disseminating pro-Russian propaganda across Bulgaria

Politics | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria