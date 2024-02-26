US Airman Shouts 'Free Palestine' Before Self-Immolation at Israeli Embassy

World | February 26, 2024, Monday // 09:06
Bulgaria: US Airman Shouts 'Free Palestine' Before Self-Immolation at Israeli Embassy

A member of the United States Air Force made an attempt to set himself on fire and shouted "Free Palestine" outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, on February 25, as per reports by CNN and local officials.

The incident occurred around 1:00 p.m. on International Drive, NW, and involved the individual dousing himself in a liquid before lighting it on fire. The man, identified as Aaron Bushnell, was heard saying, "I will no longer be complicit in genocide," before igniting himself.

Police and emergency services quickly intervened to extinguish the flames and transport him to a nearby hospital, where he remains in serious condition. The Israeli Embassy confirmed that no embassy staff were harmed in the incident.

The Metropolitan Police Department is collaborating with the Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the matter. This incident comes after a similar incident in December outside the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta, where a person also set themselves on fire in what authorities described as an act of political protest.

