Bolsonaro Denies Coup Plot Amid Massive Sao Paulo Rally

World | February 26, 2024, Monday // 09:02
Bulgaria: Bolsonaro Denies Coup Plot Amid Massive Sao Paulo Rally

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro led a significant gathering in Sao Paulo on Sunday, vehemently rejecting allegations of involvement in a coup plot to retain power, CNN reported.

Thousands of Bolsonaro's supporters, draped in Brazil's national colors, congregated on Paulista Avenue, demonstrating solidarity amidst mounting legal challenges.

Using social media platform X, the far-right populist called for the rally, framing it as a "defense of the democratic rule of law." Bolsonaro is currently under investigation by the Brazilian Federal Police for an alleged coup attempt following his loss in the 2022 presidential election, as confirmed by his lawyer in early February. Former ministers from his government are also under scrutiny, with some aides already arrested.

Despite the legal pressure, Bolsonaro, speaking on Sunday, maintained his innocence, decrying persecution without directly referencing the investigating authorities. In 2022, Brazil's highest electoral court banned Bolsonaro from seeking political office until 2030 due to abuses of power during the election campaign.

After Bolsonaro's narrow defeat to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his supporters rioted and stormed government buildings in Brasilia on January 8, 2023. Bolsonaro, however, denies any involvement in instigating the violence. During the rally, he called for parliamentary amnesty for those detained in connection with the January 8 unrest.

Notably, Bolsonaro waved an Israeli flag during the event, a gesture seen as opposition to Lula da Silva. The former president has previously courted controversy by equating Israel's offensive on Gaza to the Holocaust. Against a charged political backdrop, Bolsonaro continues to leverage public appearances to rally his base amid ongoing investigations and legal hurdles, as per CNN's report.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bolsonaro, rally, Coup, Brazil

Related Articles:

Ukrainian Community In Bulgaria: Pro-Russian Structures Prepare Rally With Ukrainian-Speaking Agents!

Bulgarian-based pro-Russian groups are planning a demonstration titled "End the war in Ukraine," allegedly recruiting Ukrainian-speaking individuals to participate in the event

Politics | December 19, 2023, Tuesday // 11:02

Brazil Sends Troops to Border with Venezuela

Brazil announced it had begun deploying troops along its border with Venezuela after the government in Caracas said it intended to annex territory controlled by Guyana

World | December 7, 2023, Thursday // 10:00

Floods in Brazil claim 21 lives

Torrential rain and gale-force winds caused by a cyclone have killed at least 21 people in southern Brazil, with more flooding expected

World | September 6, 2023, Wednesday // 11:22

The Military in Gabon declared General Brice Oligui Nguema as Interim President

The military, who staged a coup in Gabon yesterday, announced the commander of the Republican Guard, General Brice Oligui Nguema, as the "interim president" of the West African country

World | August 31, 2023, Thursday // 09:34

An ECOWAS delegation landed in Niger for Negotiations

A delegation from the West African bloc - ECOWAS - has arrived in Niger to seek a peaceful, not military, solution after senior army officers seized power in a coup

World | August 20, 2023, Sunday // 08:35

Leaders of the Coup in Niger accuse French Troops of “Destabilizing” the country

Coup leaders in Niger have accused French forces of violating the prohibition on using its airspace to 'destabilize' the West African nation, as France promptly rejected the allegations

World | August 10, 2023, Thursday // 10:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

EU Urges Continued Gas Conservation Amidst Energy Crisis

In a bid to navigate the ongoing energy crisis exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission has recommended that member states persist in their efforts to conserve gas supplies

World » EU | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 16:37

The West Reacts to Macron's Troop Deployment Idea as Russia Issues Warning

As French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of sending ground troops to Ukraine reverberates across the international stage, leaders from various countries have offered their reactions

World | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04

Austria Holds Firm Against Bulgaria and Romania's Full Schengen Membership

Austria's Minister of the Interior, Gerhard Karner, has reiterated his steadfast opposition to the full admission of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area, particularly via land borders

World » EU | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 14:12

Sweden's NATO Membership Could Alter Baltic Security Dynamics

Dr. Neil Melvin, the director of international security at Britain's Royal Joint Services Institute, has described Sweden's decision to join NATO as a "dramatic and historic change" with significant implications for Baltic security dynamics

World | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 13:07

Russia Implements Six-Month Ban on Gasoline Exports

To address increased domestic demand and facilitate refinery maintenance, Russia has announced a six-month ban on gasoline exports starting from March 1

World » Russia | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 11:37

The Farmer Protests In Brussels Are Escalating

The protests by farmers in Brussels are deepening despite concessions made by the European Commission

World » EU | February 27, 2024, Tuesday // 10:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria