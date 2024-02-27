Russian Shelling Wounds Civilians in Eastern Ukraine, Weastern Leaders Gather In Paris

In Eastern Ukraine, a recent bout of Russian shelling in Dnipro has left four individuals injured and hospitalized, as confirmed by Serhiy Lysak, the head of the regional military administration. The attack also resulted in significant damage to 10 homes. This assault follows an earlier strike reported at the railway station in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, where multiple buildings, including the station itself, were destroyed.

The intensified situation comes just a week after Russia claimed to have bolstered its position in the region following the capture of Avdiivka. However, Kyiv has not yet verified assertions made by both Russian and Ukrainian sources regarding the capture of the village of Lastochkine, located west of the city.

Following the 2-year anniversary of the start of the war, approximately 20 European leaders are set to convene in Paris on Monday. Their primary objective is to convey a message of European solidarity and firm opposition to Russian aggression in Ukraine. Among the attendees are German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, as well as prime ministers and leaders from Spain, the Netherlands, and the Nordic countries. Representatives from the USA and Canada will also be present.

A US presidential advisor, speaking at a briefing, emphasized the necessity of sending a resolute message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asserting that European leaders are unified in their determination to thwart Russian ambitions in Ukraine. The advisor reiterated the collective goal of dispelling the notion propagated by the Kremlin that Russia stands to triumph in the ongoing conflict.

