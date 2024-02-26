Israeli Military Presents Plan for Gaza Civilian Evacuation

The Israeli military has proposed a plan to evacuate civilians from conflict areas in the Gaza Strip, which will be discussed by the government. Alongside evacuation procedures, the plan outlines future military operations and strategies for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Although the announcement did not specify Rafah, a city housing a large Palestinian population, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to swiftly advance an offensive against remaining Hamas fighters there. He plans to convene the cabinet early next week to finalize the operational details.

Earlier, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan mentioned that international mediators and Israel had reached a tentative agreement for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Hamas captives. Hamas has yet to respond to this announcement.

Israeli forces have completed operations at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, detaining around 200 Palestinian suspects. The military reported discovering weapons and medical supplies with the names of Israeli hostages at the hospital.