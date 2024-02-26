Bulgarian PM Arrived In Ukraine

Bulgarians' Top Travel Destinations: Neighboring Countries Lead in January 2024
The travels of Bulgarian citizens abroad in January 2024 are higher compared to the same period last year
Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has embarked on a visit to Ukraine, marking a significant diplomatic engagement.
Joining him on this trip are key members of the Bulgarian government, including Ministers of Justice, Environment, and Energy - Atanas Slavov, Yulian Popov, and Rumen Radev respectively.
Additionally, Deputy Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs - Stanimir Georgiev and Tihomir Stoychev, along with Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov, form part of the delegation.
Notably, the Bulgarian officials opted for train travel as their mode of transportation to Ukraine.
The Prime Minister arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv "to emphasize that the Bulgarian government stands firmly on the side of justice and will continue to defend the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Bulgaria supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders", Denkov reminded before his departure. Bulgaria "also supports the Ukrainian formula for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, as well as all efforts for a world peace summit with the widest possible international support", the press release said.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has expressed apprehension regarding Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov's recent remarks suggesting the possibility of Bulgaria signing a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine
In a joint press conference with Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev sounded a stark warning about the potential consequences of sending NATO troops to Ukraine
Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis expressed optimism about Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen area during his visit to Sofia
During a joint press conference between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, an unexpected moment unfolded as Denkov presented a symbolic gift to Zelensky (or tried to)
Chief prosecutors from Bulgaria and Turkey have initiated a collaborative effort aimed at countering terrorism, with a focus on dismantling terrorist networks and addressing the financing of such activities
Delyan Peevski, Chairman of the Parliamentary Group of DPS, has issued a stark warning about the proliferation of nearly 400 fake websites disseminating pro-Russian propaganda across Bulgaria
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion