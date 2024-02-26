Bulgarian PM Arrived In Ukraine

Politics | February 26, 2024, Monday // 08:43
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM Arrived In Ukraine @BNT

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has embarked on a visit to Ukraine, marking a significant diplomatic engagement.

Joining him on this trip are key members of the Bulgarian government, including Ministers of Justice, Environment, and Energy - Atanas Slavov, Yulian Popov, and Rumen Radev respectively.

Additionally, Deputy Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs - Stanimir Georgiev and Tihomir Stoychev, along with Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov, form part of the delegation.

Notably, the Bulgarian officials opted for train travel as their mode of transportation to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv "to emphasize that the Bulgarian government stands firmly on the side of justice and will continue to defend the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Bulgaria supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders", Denkov reminded before his departure. Bulgaria "also supports the Ukrainian formula for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, as well as all efforts for a world peace summit with the widest possible international support", the press release said.

