Bulgarian Socialist Party Pushes for Government Resignation, Calls for Dual Vote

Amidst escalating political tensions, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has issued a resounding call for the resignation of the government, coupled with an unprecedented proposal for a two-in-one vote encompassing both the Bulgarian Parliament and the European Parliament.

BSP leader Kornelia Ninova minced no words as she delivered a scathing assessment of the government's performance over the past nine months, condemning it as a period marred by "a lack of morality, national betrayal, lobbying in favor of private interests, and the legalization of corruption." The demand for resignation echoes growing discontent among opposition ranks regarding the direction and ethics of governance under the current administration.

In a move aimed at transparency and accountability, Ninova announced BSP's intention to meticulously scrutinize the Council of Ministers' activities, promising to present a comprehensive analysis of its performance "sector by sector" in the coming days. This systematic evaluation underscores BSP's commitment to holding the government to account and providing the public with a detailed assessment of its stewardship.