Weather In Bulgaria On February 26: Cloudy Skies and Showers Forecasted Across The Country

Weather In Bulgaria On 27 February: Predominantly Sunny
Bulgaria braces for a mixed bag of weather conditions on February 26, with significant cloud cover dominating the skies and rain showers expected in parts of western regions. The forecast, issued by meteorological authorities, paints a picture of varied conditions across the country, impacting both mainland and coastal areas.
In western Bulgaria, residents can anticipate rain showers amidst the looming clouds, while a mild to moderate east-southeasterly wind sweeps through the region. Temperatures are expected to range between 14°C to 19°C, with Sofia experiencing slightly cooler temperatures around 14°C.
Along the coastal areas, predominantly cloudy skies prevail, accompanied by a mild to moderate east-southeasterly wind. Temperatures along the coast are forecasted to range between 9°C to 12°C, with seawater temperatures hovering between 7°C to 8°C. Sea waves are expected to reach 3 degrees Douglas, adding to the atmospheric conditions along the coast.
In the mountainous regions, the forecast indicates mostly cloudy and foggy conditions, with rain showers anticipated in certain western areas and snowfall expected above 1,800 meters. A moderate south-southwesterly wind is forecasted to sweep through the mountainous terrain. Highs are projected to reach 9°C at 1,200 meters altitude, dropping to 2°C at 2,000 meters.
As Bulgarians prepare for the upcoming weekend, a diverse range of weather conditions is forecasted to sweep across the country.
